Presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will also be returning to keep us informed of all the sweet treats and chaos in the kitchen as it all unfolds.

The new season starts on Tuesday 24th September, and the dreamy dozen hoping to be named Star Baker have already been revealed.

So, who are the latest Great British Bake Off contestants? Here's what we know.

The Great British Bake Off 2024 cast - Confirmed contestants for new season

Here is the full list of GBBO contestants. Read on for more information on each person taking part.

Andy

Christiaan

Sumayah

Dylan

Georgie

Gill

Hazel

Illiyin

Jeff

Mike

Nelly

John

Andy

Andy.

Age: 44

From: Essex

Job: Car mechanic

Car mechanic Andy has always loved baking – he's been doing it since he was a child, and now wants to take his baking prowess to the next level.

In between seeing the world with partner Nicki in their motorhome, Andy is also hoping to inspire his daughter, Maisie, to follow in his footsteps as a baker.

"Only in my wildest dreams I imagined being in the big white tent," he said. "It was such a dream to finally get to be a part of this wonderful show."

Christiaan

Christiaan.

Age: 33

From: The Netherlands

Job: Menswear designer

Born in the Netherlands, Christiaan studied fashion in Amsterdam before moving to the UK to pursue his career seven years ago.

His eye for fashion has definitely inspired his baking, with every confection having a little creative flair. And when he's not baking, he loves soaking up the atmosphere in London galleries and museums.

"As a baker, one of my strengths is to not be afraid to try out new things, taking risks which may pay off or they may not," he said. "I also think my background in fashion can play to my strengths, when thinking about design/details/colours/etc."

Sumayah

Sumayah.

Age: 19

From: Lancashire

Job: Dentistry student

Ahead of studying dentistry at university next year, Sumayah decided to opt for a low-key, relaxed gap year. Just kidding – the self-taught baker has decided to spend her break in the Bake Off tent, improving her baking prowess.

Outside of baking, she is a keen sewer, and even makes her own clothes.

"Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent," she said. "Not because I was confident in myself, but more a sense of impending fear. I still can’t believe I actually got in, it’s unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times, so I was the last baker they notified."

Dylan

Dylan.

Age: 20

From: Buckinghamshire

Job: Retail temp

Dylan, who recently completed a gap year travelling around Southeast Asia, loves nothing more than immersing himself in various cultures. With an Indian mother and Japanese-Belgian father, Dylan's work is inspired by Japanese bakes and the work of French pâtissérie chefs.

Recounting the moment he found out he'd be going in the Bake Off tent, Dylan said: "I was in the car with my mum, we were driving to my grandma's to celebrate her birthday. I was happy, I didn't really register it, my mum was super happy, the crew could hear her cry out."

Georgie

Georgie.

Age: 34

From: Carmarthenshire

Job: Paediatric nurse

A self-proclaimed cannoli connoisseur, Georgie has her Italian roots to thank for her adoration of baking. She's also a keen forager and, along with her husband and three children, shares her Welsh farmhouse with 10 chickens, two ducks, two dogs, and a cat.

"My strengths as a baker are that I have had many different influences in the kitchen from a young age, so I have played with lots of various techniques," Georgie said. "As a mother, I never have much time, so I always try to [have to] be able to pack as much flavour into my baking and cooking, in little time."

Gill

Gill.

Age: 53

From: Lancashire

Job: Senior category manager

Gill's love of baking is innate — in fact, she can't remember a time when she wasn't baking. In memory of her dad, Gill used her superpower for good: raising money via her baking for an Alzheimer's charity. In 1993, she was also the UK's youngest driving instructor, aged 21.

"I had been calm and fine until we got to visit our benches for the first time, I was at the back with Mike and we just had this moment where we looked at each other in disbelief and just started laughing," she revealed. "We were hugging and laughing with tears running down our faces for quite a while!"

Hazel

Hazel.

Age: 71

From: Kent

Job: Former nail technician

Hazel has become the highlight of family gatherings with her innovative creations. She's made numerous car cakes with working lights and remote control wheels, and also made a carousel birthday cake with 500 edible diamonds.

When she isn't wowing her family with her baking, Hazel enjoys bingo.

Discussing how she faced the cameras, Hazel said: "The thought of it was frightening, but as you started baking, you seem to forget everything else around you, especially in my case! You do get used to them, but at the same time can be easily distracted by them."

Illiyin

Illiyin.

Age: 31

From: Norfolk

Job: Birth trauma specialist midwife

A qualified midwife and published author, Illiyn likes to incorporate numerous cultures into her baking, including Caribbean-inspired savoury bakes, and sweet treats using Middle Eastern ingredients like rose and mint.

She also freelances as a midwife.

Recalling her first time meeting with Alison and Noel, Illiyin said: "I was a little starstruck when I first met them having watched both of them for years. I think I was probably a little bit like a goldfish with my mouth opening and closing and no noise coming out!"

Jeff

Jeff.

Age: 67

From: New York

Job: Former university lecturer

Now living in West Yorkshire, Jeff was raised in the Bronx in New York. A keen basketball player and swimmer, he touched down in the UK in 1979. He learned about baking from his grandmother and Hungarian great-grandmother.

Describing the moment he found out he was in Bake Off, Jeff said: "Well, it is kind of unbelievable – as you know, there are a lot of people that apply. So you pinch yourself, you get excited about doing it, and it is very flattering to feel that they think you are good enough to be in the tent."

Mike

Mike.

Age: 29

From: Wiltshire

Job: Farm manager

A fourth-generation farmer, Mike works at his family farm with his sister and parents. He was shortlisted for Young Farmer of the Year at the 2024 National Arable and Grassland Awards, and was an ambassador for the National Farmers' Union in 2022.

In his baking, he's a big fan of incorporating freshly-grown fruit and edible flowers.

"So many of my friends have said for years that I should apply, and my fiancé Matt and I have always spoken about how incredible it would be, but it’s always been in a sort of dreamy way, like talking of the things you’d buy if you won the lottery," he said. "You never actually believe that it will happen!"

Nelly

Nelly.

Age: 44

From: Slovakia

Job: Palliative care assistant

Now based in Dorset, Nelly was born in Slovakia before moving to Austria to study nursing. Her love for baking all started when she was inspired to try her neighbour's gingerbread recipe – and the rest, as they say, is history.

The self-taught baker loves incorporating flavours not just from her Slovakian culture, but also her husband's Pakistani heritage.

John

John.

Age: 37

From: West Midlands

Job: Directorate support manager

John has had quite the career journey, having had experience as both a hairdresser and estate agent. But the NHS was where he really found his groove.

John learned everything he knows about baking from his nan, and when he isn't honing his skillset in the kitchen, he's teaching his nephews everything they need to know about baking, too. Some of his favourite bakes include fairy cakes, pies and lemon tarts.

"I will never, ever forget the first, 'On your marks, get set… BAKE,' followed by the sheer panic-fuelled excitement," John said. That moment will stay with me forever."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

