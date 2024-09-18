Once again, a dozen of the country's best bakers will be battling to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with a little bit of moral support (and a lot of banter) from Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Maybe this is your first venture into the white tent. Perhaps you consider yourself a seasoned Bake Off pro. Either way, you're in safe hands here, as we'll tell you everything you need to know about the release date, judges, hosts and more.

So, grab your whisks and rolling pins and keep reading.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2024 air?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for The Great British Bake Off.

The brand-spanking-new season of The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday 24th September at 8pm on Channel 4.

It will continue to air on Tuesday nights at the same time across its 10-episode run.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024

The Great British Bake Off 2024 will be airing exclusively on Channel 4.

But if you end up missing an episode, don't panic — all episodes will also be available on Channel 4's catch-up service, Channel4.com (formerly known as All4 and 4OD).

Who is in The Great British Bake Off 2024 line-up?

The Great British Bake Off.

From fashion designers to car mechanics, every member of the Great British Bake Off line-up has a story.

We can't wait to find out more about them over the next 10 weeks, but for now, here's the list of all 12 bakers hoping to impress our expert judges:

Andy, 44

Christiaan, 33

Sumayah, 19

Dylan, 20

Georgie, 34

Gill, 53

Hazel, 71

Illiyin, 31

Jeff, 67

Mike, 29

Nelly, 44

John, 37

The Great British Bake Off 2024 judges

Bake Off wouldn't be the same without our expert judges, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith both returning.

In an interview with The Mirror, Leith admitted she was close to quitting Bake Off.

"I was in a new house and I hardly saw the garden, I hardly saw my family and I never had a summer holiday," she said.

But she added that producers persuaded her to stay. "So, I got what I wanted, which is to do less. I’m so grateful to Love Production because they’ve been very accommodating."

The Great British Bake Off 2024 hosts

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding for The Great British Bake Off.

Power duo Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are both returning to keep us informed and entertained throughout the proceedings.

This will be Hammond's second season as a host after replacing Matt Lucas. In conversation with Radio Times magazine, Hammond said: "The standard is so high. It's been really different. I feel sorry for the judges this year."

Meanwhile, Fielding added: "There are three incredibly innovative bakers. Any one of them could have won."

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Peterborough PE teacher Matty Edgell beat fellow finalists Dan Hunter and Josh Smalley with his Showstopper — a three-tiered celebration cake.

Hollywood described Edgell's cake as "absolutely delicious", adding: "That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time."

Meanwhile, fellow judge Leith said of his win: "I have never met a more cheerful, smiling, uncomplaining and willing baker. He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said."

Edgell, who was something of an underdog throughout his Bake Off journey, said at the time: "I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on the show, let alone win it!"

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 8pm on Channel 4 and All4.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.