Fielding added: "There are three incredibly innovative bakers. Any one of them could have won."

"A few things got burnt," Hammond revealed. "A few things crumbled. There were accidents. I fell off a workstation, I was showing off and I went backwards and ended up on the floor. There are tears, mainly from Noel."

"I did actually cry when one of them went home," Fielding admitted. "They were like nobody I'd ever met before."

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond on The Great British Bake Off. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

This year's season of the hit baking competition will start airing on Tuesday 24th September at 8pm on Channel 4, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith back to adjudicate over proceedings.

Earlier this year, reports suggested Leith would be stepping back from the series, and while she quickly debunked those rumours, she did confirm that she would no longer be appearing in the celebrity editions of the show.

"These things are filmed back to back the whole way through the summer. So you start in April and you end at the end of August and, honestly, you get no time off," she said on This Morning in March.

"So, I'm getting a bit old and there are places I want to go to, and other things I want to do."

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 24th September.

