Presenting duo Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back to offer their commentary and comic relief, as another batch of bakers submit themselves to the pressures of the tent.

Likewise, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back to offer their candid thoughts on the handiwork of this year's bakers, with the latter giving fans a scare as reports emerged she was stepping away from the Bake Off world.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She debunked those rumours, but did confirm that she would no longer be appearing in the celebrity editions of the show specifically, citing the extended time commitment that they require.

More like this

"These things are filmed back to back the whole way through the summer. So you start in April and you end at the end of August and, honestly, you get no time off," she said on This Morning in March.

"So, I'm getting a bit old and there are places I want to go to, and other things I want to do."

The return of Bake Off for 2024 was first teased in an eye-popping animated short that aired on Channel 4 earlier this month, with Nexus Studios director Bonnie Taylor-Forsyth seeking to capture a "warm tone" with "moments of comic wit" – like the show itself.

Channel 4's Lex Down explained: "Set to the smooth voice of Sammy Davis Jr singing Sweet Gingerbread Man, with Noel and Alison as our metamorphosed guides, we hope to transport young and old, baking fans or not, to a place where the worst that might happen is a collapsing cake. Flour Power indeed."

Check out the first of the animated shorts below, and get excited for the return of Bake Off this month.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 24th September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.