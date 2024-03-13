Great British Bake Off confirms Prue Leith will miss next celeb season
The 84-year-old will be stepping down from the celebrity version of the show.
A brand new season of Celebrity Bake Off begins this weekend, with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood returning to judge a new batch of celebrities, while joined by hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.
Prue will, however, be stepping back from next year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.
"Prue will be joining Paul as usual to judge The Great British Bake Off, but will be stepping back from The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer," revealed a spokesperson from Love Productions, the television company behind the Channel 4 entertainment show.
The show are said to be searching for someone to replace the judge on the celebrity version of the show, with the likes of TV chef Nigella Lawson tipped as a favourite to join the show in the summer, when filming will begin for the next celebrity season.
The upcoming season of Celebrity Bake Off, which kicks off on Channel 4 on Sunday 17th March, was filmed last year, so fans of the show will be happy to see Prue in the tent, alongside Paul, Noel and Alison.
The cast for the 2024 season was confirmed last year, with actor Danny Dyer, Spice Girls star Mel B, and presenter Dermot O'Leary among the 20 celebrities stepping up to the plate for a good cause.
The first episode will see Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, singer Paloma Faith, reality TV star and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews and comedian Munya Chawawa taking on a series of baking challenges, after which one of them will be named Star Baker.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 from Sunday 17th March.
