Celebrity Bake Off 2024 line-up revealed: Jodie Whittaker, Danny Dyer and more

Over the course of five episodes, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 famous faces we all know and love to the Bake Off tent, all of whom will be vying to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their bakes.

A brand new group of celebrities will be getting ready to show off their baking skills, as The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this year.

Within their groups, the celebrities will compete against one another in order to be crowned Star Baker at the end of their episode.

The likes of Danny Dyer, Jodie Whittaker, Mel B and Oti Mabuse are amongst the celebrities taking to the tent this year.

But who else is part of the dazzling line-up? Read on for all the celebrities taking part in this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Celebrity Bake Off 2024 line-up: Full cast list of famous contestants

Here is the full line-up of contestants for Celebrity Bake Off 2024. More information on each celeb is available further down the article.

Jodie Whittaker

Paloma Faith

Munya Chawawa

Spencer Matthews

Danny Dyer

Rhod Gilbert

Yinka Bokinni

Leigh Francis

David O’Doherty

Oti Mabuse

Gabby Logan

Suzi Ruffell

Dermot O’Leary

Greg James

Fern Brady

Mel B

The Reverend Richard Coles

Sara Cox

Joe Locke

Adam Hills

Jodie Whittaker

Age: 41

Job: Actress

Instagram: None

X/Twitter: None

Jodie Whittaker is an English actress who many people will recognise as being the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who from 2017 to 2022. After three special episodes in 2022, it was revealed that David Tennant would take over as the Doctor for the 60th anniversary special, before Ncuti Gatwa took over full-time.

Whittaker previously told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party that she finds it emotional being referenced in current episodes of Doctor Who.

She said: “It’s amazing. It’s so emotional as well because, for us, it was such a present thing. We were in it and we were living it in real time, and now to be part of the canon and reference points, it’s really magical.”

Other roles Whittaker is best known for is as Beth Latimer in Broadchurch, Orla O’Riordan in Time and as Tess in One Night.

Paloma Faith

Age: 42

Job: Singer and actress

Instagram: @palomafaith

X/Twitter: @Palomafaith

Paloma Faith has been in the music scene since 2007, and is still making music and topping the charts with her songs.

Some of Faith’s most well-known songs include Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Lullaby and Never Tear Us Apart, which saw her receive two BRIT Award nominations. She has also served as a judge on the fifth season of The Voice UK and on The Voice Kids.

As well as music, Faith has dabbled in the acting world, and has starred in St Trinian’s, Pennyworth and Youth.

Munya Chawawa

Age: 31

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @munyachawawa

X/Twitter: @munyachawawa

Munya Chawawa rose to fame for his comedy skits on social media, in which he often pokes fun at the latest news dominating the headlines. He frequently collaborates with other comedians including Michael Dapaah and Mo Gilligan.

Since establishing himself as a comedian, Chawawa has featured on various TV programmes, including Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show and Have I Got News for You.

In 2022, he took part in the documentary How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa, in which he went on a journey “exploring the life of Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, one of the world’s most notorious tyrants, looking for the man behind the monster”.

Spencer Matthews

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @spencermatthews

X/Twitter: @SpencerMatthews

Spencer Matthews rose to fame for his appearance on Made in Chelsea, and since leaving the reality show he has taken part in the likes of Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

He is also an entrepreneur and he founded CleanCo, a non-alcoholic spirits company.

Danny Dyer

Age: 46

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialdannydyer

X/Twitter: @MrDDyer

Many viewers will recognise Danny Dyer for originating the role of Mick Carter in BBC One’s long-running soap EastEnders. The actor left the role in 2022, with his character seemingly killed off in an explosive Christmas Day episode.

Dyer rose to fame after starring as Moff in Human Traffic. His other projects include The Football Factory, Vendetta and The Wall.

Rhod Gilbert

Age: 55

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @rhodgilbert

X/Twitter: None

Another comedian part of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is Rhod Gilbert, who began his career in comedy in 2002.

Over the course of his career, Gilbert has appeared on various comedy game shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Taskmaster.

In 2016, Gilbert was the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired! before stepping down in 2019.

Yinka Bokinni

Age: 34

Job: Radio presenter

Instagram: @yinkabokinni

X/Twitter: None

Yinka Bokinni is a radio and TV presenter, best known for presenting various shows on BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra.

She has also fronted Damilola: The Boy Next Door, a documentary about the death of Damilola Taylor, who was Bokinni’s neighbour.

Leigh Francis

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @leighfrancis

X/Twitter: @leighfrancis

Leigh Francis, who many people may know as Keith Lemon, is a TV presenter who has created and presented various shows including Bo’ Selecta!, Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole.

His other comedy shows include Lemon La Vida Loco, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show with Paddy McGuinness.

David O’Doherty

Age: 45

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @phlaimeaux

X/Twitter: @phlaimeaux

David O’Doherty is an Irish comedian whose career in comedy first began while studying at Trinity College Dublin.

O’Doherty has held a number of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe across the past two decades, returning every year other than in 2020 and 2021.

He also regularly appears on Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Oti Mabuse

Age: 33

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @otimabuse

X/Twitter: None

Oti Mabuse is a Latin dance champion who is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, which she won in 2019 and 2020.

In 2022, Mabuse left the dancing competition and became a judge on Dancing on Ice, judging the skating and dancing skills of the celebrities who dare to take to the ice. She has also been a panellist on The Masked Dancer.

Gabby Logan

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @gabbylogan

X/Twitter: @GabbyLogan

Gabby Logan is a Welsh TV and radio presenter, who also represented Wales and Great Britain as a rhythmic gymnast.

Over the course of her career, Logan hosted Final Score for BBC Sport, Sports Personality of The Year and the second season of The Edge.

As of 2023, Logan presented the BBC’s coverage for the Six Nations, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Great North Run.

Suzi Ruffell

Age: 38

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @suziruffellcomedy

X/Twitter: None

Suzi Ruffell is a comedian who began her comedy career in November 2008, and has been performing full-time since 2012.

Over the course of her career, Ruffell has supported the likes of Joe Lycett, Katherine Ryan and Alan Carr. Ruffell has also dabbled in the TV and radio world, and in 2021, she presented the first two episodes of a female-led satirical news show called Yesterday, Today & The Day Before.

Dermot O’Leary

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @dermotoleary

X/Twitter: @radioleary

Many viewers will recognise Dermot O’Leary from his days hosting The X Factor, which he presented from 2007 until its final run in 2018.

Following the end of The X factor, O’Leary swapped the mic for the This Morning sofa, and presents on the ITV show alongside Alison Hammond.

Greg James

Age: 38

Job: Radio presenter

Instagram: @greg_james

X/Twitter: @gregjames

Greg James has been presenting on BBC Radio 1 since 2007, and has become the radio station’s most well-known voice and face.

Since 2007, James has gone on to present the BBC Radio 4 series Rewinder, and as of February 2023, he launched the Formula 1 podcast The Fast and The Curious. He hosts this alongside Christian Hewgill and Betty Glover.

Fern Brady

Age: 37

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @fernfrombathgate

X/Twitter: @FernBrady

Fern Brady is a Scottish comedian who rose to prominence by entering stand-up comedy competitions as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was from there where she was invited to take part on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Mel B

Age: 48

Job: Singer

Instagram: @officialmelb

X/Twitter: @OfficialMelB

Many viewers will recognise Mel B as a member of the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Scary Spice. Since then, Mel B has been a part of judging panels on the likes of The X Factor Australia, UK and Australia’s Got Talent.

In recent years, she has reunited with her Spice Girls band members.

The Reverend Richard Coles

Age: 61

Job: Writer and clergyman

Instagram: @revrichardcoles

X/Twitter: @RevRichardColes

Reverend Richard Coles first rose to fame as the multi-instrumentalist in The Communards. Since then, he has frequently appeared on various radio and TV programmes, including QI, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.

Sara Cox

Age: 49

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @djcox

X/Twitter: @sarajcox

Sara Cox has been presenting on the radio since the late ’90s and has presented the likes of Radio 1 Breakfast on BBC Radio 1, and currently hosts the BBC Radio 2 drivetime show throughout the week.

Joe Locke

Age: 20

Job: Actor

Instagram: @joelocke03

X/Twitter: None

Joe Locke is an actor best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper. The show currently has two seasons and is currently filming the third!

Adam Hills

Age: 53

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @adamhillscomedy

X/Twitter: @adamhillscomedy

Adam Hills is an Australian comedian who first hosted the music quiz show Spicks and Specks, as well as talk show Adam Hills Tonight over in Australia.

Many UK viewers will recognise Hills as the host of The Last Leg, which he has fronted since 2012.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 later this year.

