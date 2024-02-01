Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Whittaker said: "It's amazing. It's so emotional as well because, for us, it was such a present thing. We were in it and we were living it in real time, and now to be part of the canon and reference points, it's really magical."

Davies, who has returned to Doctor Who after rebooting it in 2005, previously said he won't "unwrite" Chibnall.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He told SFX: "Let’s stare that question right in the eye. I’m not going to unwrite my good friend Chris Chibnall’s work on The Timeless Children. I’m not going to deny what he wrote. I’m going with it. It’s absolutely fine."

More like this

Instead, there have been various references to Chibnall's era, including talk of the Flux and mentions of the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) being adopted - a nod to the Timeless Child arc.

Chibnall previously told RadioTimes.com: "It's really beautiful when things like that happen, definitely. It was one of the things we talked about, Steven [Moffat], Russell and I, when we met up, and it was a thing Steven was saying, you don't feel like the work you've done on the show is Doctor Who, because that's the work you've done.

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for BBC America

"So he's like, all of the episodes he's written, all the episodes he’s showrun, it’s like everything else is Doctor Who and then his bit is just the thing he did, and it doesn't feel legitimately part of Doctor Who, and it's really weird.

"So when you do get things that crop up, that kind of reference - and actually, when I would drop in references to Steven’s stories, or something Russell had done, I would get texts from them, Steven would go, 'I was mentioned in Doctor Who! Something I thought of was mentioned in Doctor Who!' It's great. You know, 'I exist!' It's really true.

"Russell as well, [I] would get messages going, 'Oh, I got mentioned! The thing I wrote got mentioned!' So it's really lovely when that happens, and I definitely felt that when we did that in The Power of the Doctor, as well.

"It's really powerful, and how you deploy that, and when you deploy that, is really interesting, because it's that weird push and pull between being new and being part of a continuum. And that's one of the great, great things about Doctor Who."

Elsewhere at the glittering Radio Times Covers Party, Mandip Gill revealed she's already messaged new companion Varada Sethu to wish her good luck on the show, and Steven Moffat addressed whether he'll return to write any more episodes.

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.