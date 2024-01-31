Well, speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, the former showrunner revealed whether or not a potential return was on the horizon.

"Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in? And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject," he explained, before continuing, "The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me."

More like this

Read more:

Moffat noted that the show now has the return of Russell T Davies, as well as other writers all taking part in creating an exciting new era.

He added: "We've got Russell there. We've got a bunch of new writers there. We've got Ncuti [Gatwa, Fifteenth Doctor] there. It's all good."

Moffat previously addressed his return to the series in September during an appearance on Newsnight, noting that the show is in "very safe hands" with current showrunner Davies.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It has been confirmed that Doctor Who season 14 will debut on screens in May 2024, but a specific release date is yet to be revealed.

The new run will follow the adventures of the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

The 15th season of Doctor Who has already begun filming, with Russell T Davies back at the helm, as well as the introduction of a new companion.

While details of Varada Sethu's character are yet to be confirmed, fans have spotted Sethu and Gatwa filming scenes in Cardiff, as they find themselves in a peculiar situation.

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2024 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 6th February.

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.