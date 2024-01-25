The actor's official CV lists the upcoming Doctor Who role as Logan Cheever, who - from pictures taken of the cast shooting - looks like he could be an employee working at a '50s diner.

Cornay is known for his stage roles as SpongeBob SquarePants in the West End production of the same name, as well as in The Book of Mormon as Elder Cross/Davis.

Shots of the production were taken at the OK Diner in Leominster, which was set-dressed as the 10¢ Diner in Miami - but how will Cheever slot into the action? We'll just have to wait and see.

More like this

Earlier on in the week, it was reported that Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Varada Sethu had been spotted filming the American diner-set scenes in question in Penarth in Wales.

It was recently reported that Sethu has been cast in season 15, replacing Millie Gibson as the Doctor's companion.

While further details remain understandably under wraps for now, the episode has been listed as being led by Gentleman Jack director Amanda Brotchie.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The forthcoming 14th season of Doctor Who will, of course, feature Gatwa and Gibson as Ruby Sunday, with the latter set to take on a smaller role in season 15, as we then see the introduction of Sethu as the new companion.

Read more:

Previously speaking to The Big Issue, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025.

"And it's brand new. It does things we've never done before. The writing really pushed me. It's such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what's going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before."

For now, we'll just have to count down the days until May for a further fix of the sci-fi series - when it returns for season 14 with Gatwa at the helm.

The Best Ever... Doctor Who Story

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.