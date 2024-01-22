The actress is certainly no stranger to sci-fi so if you want to catch up on where you might have seen her before, read on!

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Varada Sethu?

Sethu is an actress who has already made her mark across TV and film before coming to Doctor Who.

Born in Kerala, India, she moved to the North East of England at a young age with her family, including her twin sister Abhaya.

She grew up as part of the National Youth Theatre and, after studying veterinary medicine and physiology at university, continued with her acting dreams at London's Identity School of Acting.

What has Varada Sethu previously starred in?

Varada Sethu plays Cinta Kaz in Andor. Lucasfilm/Disney+

Sethu's most prominent role has so far been Cinta Kaz in Disney Plus's highly acclaimed Star Wars series Andor.

Previously opening up to The Hindu, Sethu chatted about her character Cinta, saying: "She was written as someone who does not speak a lot, but when she does, she holds a presence.

"I think Vel (played by Faye Marsay) was described in the script as someone who is physically powerful and commanding, and Cinta is the one who looks meek, and may not be capable of violence. So, it's a shock when people see her in action, which also ties into the ideology of women slipping under the radar."

Varada Sethu as DC Harper Weston in Annika. UKTV

Sethu has also proudly shared posters from Andor and tidbits about the series on social media.

Elsewhere, Sethu has appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion as Shira, in Annika as DC Harper Weston, in I Came By as Naserine 'Naz' Raheem, and in Doctor Foster as Aish, as well as playing DS Mishal Ali in BBC apocalypse thriller Hard Sun.

Is Varada Sethu the new Doctor Who companion?

Variety has reportedly confirmed that Sethu is the new Doctor Who companion for season 15, citing a source.

It's thought that Gibson will still appear but will play a smaller role. There are currently no more details about Sethu's role.

Is Varada Sethu on Instagram?

Yes! Her Instagram handle is @varadasethu.

Is Varada Sethu on X/Twitter?

No, she doesn't have a public X/Twitter profile at the moment.

Doctor Who will return in May.

