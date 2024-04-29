Millie Gibson says Ruby Sunday could be in Doctor Who for years to come
"I might be here with a walking stick in a few decades."
Millie Gibson has said that her Doctor Who character Ruby Sunday could have a part to play in the sci-fi series for years to come.
The Fifteenth Doctor's companion was first introduced in last year's Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road and will shortly be back on our screens in season 14, while it's also been confirmed that she'll return for season 15 despite earlier reports to the contrary.
And it looks like her stay in the TARDIS could extend even beyond that, based on Gibson's comments in an interview for this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.
"I know how it ends next season,” she said of season 15, which is currently in production.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
“But after that I can only guess. I might be here with a walking stick in a few decades."
More like this
So while that isn't exactly a confirmation that she'll be sticking around for season 16 and beyond, she's certainly keeping the door open to a lengthy stint on the show.
Gatwa himself recently teased that he could be staying on for a third season as The Doctor, with the former Sex Education star insisting during a recent exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he's "not going anywhere".
Speaking at the London premiere for his first season, Gatwa coyly said: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."
The sci-fi juggernaut will return to our screens on Saturday 11th May with a double-header, which, in a first for the series, will be made available on BBC iPlayer before its debut on BBC One that evening.
The series will consist of eight episodes in total that will see the Doctor and Ruby encounter space babies, meet The Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain Maestro, as well as meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic character in a Regency-themed episode.
And it will also include an epic finale that showrunner Russell T Davies has teased will leave fans "screaming".
"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things," he said. "Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."
Read more:
- Ncuti Gatwa on his Doctor Who future: “I’ll be around for a while"
- Doctor Who boss teases epic finale: "You will be screaming"
Meanwhile, looking ahead to season 15, Davies recently teased: "My God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."
He also mentioned that Ruby's role would be tied into the Timeless Child storyline, first revealed in the Thirteenth Doctor's era, which saw the Doctor discover that they were not born on Gallifrey as they first believed, but were instead an orphan from an unknown planet from which the Time Lords gained their regenerative powers.
So, whatever happens in the distant future, it certainly looks like Ruby Sunday will have a very intriguing journey on the show...
Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.