And it looks like her stay in the TARDIS could extend even beyond that, based on Gibson's comments in an interview for this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

"I know how it ends next season,” she said of season 15, which is currently in production.

“But after that I can only guess. I might be here with a walking stick in a few decades."

So while that isn't exactly a confirmation that she'll be sticking around for season 16 and beyond, she's certainly keeping the door open to a lengthy stint on the show.

Gatwa himself recently teased that he could be staying on for a third season as The Doctor, with the former Sex Education star insisting during a recent exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he's "not going anywhere".

Speaking at the London premiere for his first season, Gatwa coyly said: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."

The sci-fi juggernaut will return to our screens on Saturday 11th May with a double-header, which, in a first for the series, will be made available on BBC iPlayer before its debut on BBC One that evening.

The series will consist of eight episodes in total that will see the Doctor and Ruby encounter space babies, meet The Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain Maestro, as well as meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic character in a Regency-themed episode.

And it will also include an epic finale that showrunner Russell T Davies has teased will leave fans "screaming".

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things," he said. "Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

Meanwhile, looking ahead to season 15, Davies recently teased: "My God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."

He also mentioned that Ruby's role would be tied into the Timeless Child storyline, first revealed in the Thirteenth Doctor's era, which saw the Doctor discover that they were not born on Gallifrey as they first believed, but were instead an orphan from an unknown planet from which the Time Lords gained their regenerative powers.

So, whatever happens in the distant future, it certainly looks like Ruby Sunday will have a very intriguing journey on the show...

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

