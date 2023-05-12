It was recently revealed that Jonathan Groff's character would be joining Ruby and the Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) in a period setting, and if that wasn't enough, fans have now been able to pore over the details of the companion's new look.

We've all been blessed with a new look at Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who and nobody was prepared.

Posing away in a lush garden, Gibson can be seen rocking a yellow floor-length gown, with white elbow-length gloves complementing the outfit and a classy up-do.

It's giving Bridgerton! It's giving glam! It's giving hefty new Disney Plus budget and we love it!

Confirming the time period beyond any doubt, the official Doctor Who account tweeted: "Regency ready Ruby."

Fans absolutely can't cope, dubbing her a "Princess" and deciding that she's officially in her Downton Abbey and Bridgerton era.

We've had so much news to keep us going when it comes to Doctor Who recently, with incredible music stars including Jinkx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff being cast (did someone say musical episode?) and new looks at stunning new costumes.

Read more:

In fact, RadioTimes.com understands that, unlike previous Doctors, Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor will rock a new look every single episode. So far, we've seen his swingin' '60s suit, plus his regency regalia, and we can't wait for more.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for the villains we've got coming up, we know drag legend Monsoon will be playing the Doctor's "most powerful enemy" yet, with Russell T Davies warning us to beware someone called the Duchess.

Plus, eagle-eyed fans reckon the Sontarans are on their way...

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.