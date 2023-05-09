In the images, Gatwa and Gibson are dressed in their '60s outfits , as previously revealed in officially released photos, while the TARDIS appears to be glowing purple, leading some to believe the Doctor and Ruby have been having some sort of disco.

As filming continues on Doctor Who season 14, we've now got a brand new look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on set as the Doctor and Ruby – and perhaps even more importantly, a new look at the TARDIS.

Based on the images, one fan posited this theory: "The Doctor & Ruby are having a sort of TARDIS disco and that leads into the Doctor taking Ruby on some sort of musical adventure! The TARDIS interior isn't normally that colour. Surely not just a coincidence?"

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC

Meanwhile, another simply added: "TARDIS disco?? We literally won with s14".

Another fan suggested that the TARDIS interior design for season 14 could follow the switch-up with the Doctor's outfit, which in the new season will be different for each episode.

Read more:

They said: "Random theory, but since we know that the Doctor and Ruby change their outfits every episode, what if the TARDIS changes it’s interior colours each episode?!"

And one fan added excitedly: "Purple interior?!!! Okay who cooked?!! Literally the one colour I hope the TARDIS interior would have this time around!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The potential for a musical-themed episode in season 14 has also been rumoured of late, with fans speculating one could be on the cards following the casting of Jinkx Monsoon.

In a first look at Monsoon's costume, fans quickly noticed the piano keys running down the front. So, could an apparent TARDIS disco be further confirmation that a musical episode is coming? Only time will tell.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.