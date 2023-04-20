While the precise nature of her role remains a mystery at this stage, a statement by the BBC described Monsoon's character as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet" – which is a major statement, given the Time Lord's epic rogues gallery.

The dramatic first images of Jinkx Monsoon's character in Doctor Who have caused some fans to speculate she could perform a musical number on the long-running sci-fi drama.

It wasn't long until fans began theorising that Monsoon could usher in Doctor Who's first ever musical episode, the likes of which has previously been attempted by fellow genre shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Flash.

It seems a natural fit with Monsoon's skillset, as the two-time Drag Race champion has recently completed a sold out run as Matron 'Mama' Morton on a Broadway production of the musical Chicago.

Previously, music has been a major part of Monsoon's drag act, with the queen recently telling Pride that Davies was compelled to cast her in Doctor Who after attending one of her shows.

There's also the small matter that Monsoon's character is sporting an extravagant costume with piano keys running down the front. It's no surprise that writer and broadcaster Matthew Sweet, among other fans, is sensing a musical number.

Monsoon's mysterious foe will be going up against Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, who is confirmed to be making his fully-fledged debut in this year's Doctor Who Christmas special.

Prior to that, he may have a smaller appearance in November's 60th anniversary specials, which see David Tennant back in the TARDIS – now as the Fourteenth Doctor – while Catherine Tate reprises her role of Donna Noble.

Other cast members confirmed for Doctor Who season 14 include Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, along with Aneurin Barnard, Jemma Redgrave, Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

