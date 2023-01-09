Grant Gustin stepped into the role of forensic scientist Barry Allen back in 2013 for a supporting role in Arrow, which also functioned as a backdoor pilot for a spin-off set in Central City.

Fans of The Flash might still be waiting for the iconic superhero to get his own solo movie , but DC's scarlet speedster is about to wrap up a decade of adventures on the small screen.

Little did he know that The Flash would go on to outlive and outnumber Arrow (as well as every other show in its shared universe), with a grand total of 184 episodes expected by the end of this final season.

The two shows have crossed over numerous times throughout their respective runs and will do so once more, with Stephen Amell set to return as Oliver Queen for a guest spot in The Flash season 9.

That has raised some big questions among long-time fans, who remember how the emerald archer nobly sacrificed himself at the end of Arrow – but unsurprisingly, the team behind The Flash aren't spilling the beans just yet.

For now, here's everything we know about The Flash season 9.

Grant Gustin as Flash in The Flash. SEAC

The Flash season 9 premieres in the United States on Wednesday 8th February 2023 on The CW.

As usual, fans in the UK will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the new episodes, which will require some particularly careful spoiler dodging as the show nears its endgame.

How to watch The Flash in the UK

The Flash season 9 is expected to return to Sky and NOW in the UK, which has served as the home of the show since it began back in 2014.

There is no confirmed UK release date for the final episodes just yet, but the previous season launched here approximately two weeks after its US debut, so it's possible that the timeframe could be similar this year.

That would point to a UK premiere for The Flash season 9 in spring 2023. We'll update this page as soon as details are confirmed.

What will happen in The Flash season 9?

The Flash season 9 is confirmed to be the final run for the series, so expect a sharp focus on bringing the story full circle and leaving it in a satisfying state for long-time viewers.

One way of doing that is by inviting back Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, who is confirmed to be guest starring in the final season as his thought-dead vigilante, whose own solo show spawned this popular spin-off.

Stephen Amell said via Instagram: "I'm coming back for the ninth and final season of The Flash. Why? Doesn't matter. How? Doesn't matter. Greg Berlanti called me up, and he said, 'The Flash is ending. Would you like to...' and I said, 'Yes! You don't even have to finish your sentence.'"

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen in Arrow season 8. SEAC

He added: "Don't ask me any more f***ing questions about it. Just tune in when it airs later this year."

Last year, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed to Deadline that the new negative speed force avatar – teased in the season 8 finale to be played by Danielle Panabaker – would be a major presence in the final outing.

However, that isn't the only formidable foe that Barry and his team will be going up against.

"We have multiple big bads next year," Wallace said. "We’re going to continue our graphic novel format. I don’t know how many episodes I’ve got, quite frankly, so if I get enough episodes, we’ll have three graphic novels just like this past year.

"If I get less, then I’ll act accordingly. But there’ll be at least two graphic novels with at least two separate big bads, one of whom is a blast from the past."

Ultimately, The CW settled on ordering a smaller batch of 13 episodes for the final season of The Flash, which means we could see two main arcs rather than the trilogy that Wallace had hoped for.

The Flash season 9 cast: new and returning

Javicia Leslie as Batwoman in The Flash season 8. SEAC

The once-thriving Arrowverse is seemingly closing its doors for good after The Flash season 9, which is perhaps why showrunner Eric Wallace is bringing back some faces from across the franchise for one last goodbye.

As previously mentioned, Stephen Amell is confirmed to be returning as Oliver Queen, while his Arrow co-star David Ramsey is also back as trusted ally John Diggle, also known by the vigilante codename Spartan.

Supergirl star Nicole Maines is joining the party in the role of Dreamer, a character who made history as the first transgender superhero to be featured on a live-action television series.

Plus, Javicia Leslie will be back in the cape and cowl as Batwoman, which is an appearance fans hope will offer some closure after her solo series was abruptly cancelled after three seasons.

Keiynan Lonsdale (Kid Flash), Andy Mientus (Pied Piper) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Bloodwork) will also guest star, while Jesse L Martin and Richard Harmon are set to recur as Joe West and Captain Boomerang respectively.

Of course, fans can also expect plenty more from the main The Flash cast, led by Grant Gustin as the titular superhero and Candice Patton as ace journalist Iris West-Allen, with the two likely still adapting to married life in season 9.

Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow), Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia), Danielle Nicolet (Cecille Horton), Brandon McKnight (Chester P Runk) and Jon Cor (Chillblaine) round out the regular cast for the final chapter.

The Flash season 9 trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for The Flash season 9 below, which is billed as Barry Allen's "final run".

The Flash seasons 1-7 are available to stream on NOW. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

