Batwoman season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and will Wallis Day return?

After a big shake-up for season two – which suffered from a delay due to COVID-19 as well as the exit of star Ruby Rose – Batwoman is back, with Javicia Leslie again returning as Ryan Wilder.

Despite such upheaval, Batwoman was quick to get a season three renewal, guaranteeing the female caped crusader would be back to protect Gotham City once more.

With less behind-the-scenes drama this time around and Leslie settled comfortably into the cowl, the show can now safely develop her conflict with the False Face Society, as well as introduce some new foes from Batman’s extensive rogues gallery.

However, she may not be crime-fighting alone (spoiler alert for those watching at UK pace!) – season two introduced the first live-action Batwing into the fold, and the reintroduction of a new-look Kate Kane (now played by Wallis Day), meaning we could have a double-helping of Batwomen.

Plus, as an Arrowverse show there’s always the potential for a crossover…

Here’s everything you need to know about Batwoman season three.

Batwoman season 3 release date

Batwoman season three was quick to get a green light, with The CW renewing the show after only three episodes of season two had aired.

The superhero series will return in the US in a new Wednesday time-slot, with season three premiering on 13th October 2021.

However, UK broadcaster E4 tends not to air new episodes until a few months after they went out in the US – so don’t expect Batwoman’s third season to arrive on UK screens until early 2022.

Batwoman cast for season 3

There’ll be no main character shakeup this time around – Javicia Leslie will be suiting up in the cape and cowl once again for her second year as Ryan Wilder.

She’ll be joined by most of the returning supporting cast, including Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Alice.

However following Ruby Rose’s departure as Kate Kane last year, yet another original character played by a big-name actor will be leaving – Dougray Scott’s Jacob Kane.

Jacob had a rough ride over the first two seasons when he became addicted to Snakebite after becoming overwhelmed by grief. The showrunners eventually decided that Jacob would be used to wrap up the Crows storyline, with the Kane patriarch disbanding Crows security after learning the full extent of their corruption.

“Once we kind of made that decision – and obviously Kate isn’t staying on the show – this character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse, through that story line,” showrunner Caroline Dries told Entertainment Weekly.

“So it worked out that it was mutual [with Scott]. We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that’s what we were going to do. I’m very pleased with how that story line worked out for him.”

Will Wallis Day be in Batwoman season 3?

Wallis Day played the recast Kate Kane in Batwoman, who was, of course, the main character in season one (then played by Ruby Rose) and then reappeared in season two (now played by Day) to give the character a proper send-off.

However, as the season two finale implies – spoiler alert – Kate will not be appearing in season three, as she has left Gotham in search of her missing cousin Bruce Wayne.

“It’s our way of wrapping up her journey,” Dries told EW. “It’s ending how we met her, you know, in the absence of Bruce, and then bringing that full-circle and giving Kate a loving farewell between the Bat-team and Sophie.”

Dries added that she would “never say never” to a return for Day, but added that this was a farewell to Kate for now.

Batwoman plot: What will happen in season 3?

While we’re a while off getting a trailer or getting solid information on season three, we have a good idea on where things are heading thanks to several teases at the end of the season two finale.

The first bombshell revelation that will surely be explored in season three is Alice’s reveal that Ryan’s biological mother did not die while giving birth to her, and is very much alive.

Leslie told Entertainment Weekly: “I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way.

“Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

Channel 4

Leslie had previously revealed that she wanted Batwoman to feature classic Batman villains Joker and Penguin – and it looks like her wish might be partly coming true.

The season two finale ended on a cliffhanger revealing that Penguin’s umbrella, Mad Hatter’s hat, and other villain trophies from the Batcave are now loose in Gotham, with one of Poison Ivy’s vines also beginning taking root and sprouting.

“Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun,” Leslie told EW.

“I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Leslie had previously revealed that she wants her Batwoman to have a supervillain love affair, similar to the famously rocky and complex relationship between Batwoman and Catwoman. However, while several new villains look to be introduced, it remains to be seen whether such a relationship will be incorporated into season three.

She told and other press: “You know what I would love if I could pick anything? I love the energy that Batman and Catwoman had and I would love to have that super-villain love interest, where you know this person is really bad for you, but you can’t help but want to be with them. So I would love that, for Batwoman to find her own version of Catwoman.”

As the season two finale revealed, Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox has also suited up as Batwing – the first live-action portrayal of the superhero – and will be spending less time in the Batcave and more time fighting crime in season three.

Batwoman episodes: How long will season 3 be?

Both seasons one and two of Batwoman suffered a reduced episode count due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasting 20 and 18 episodes respectively.

It is not yet known if restrictions in the filming location of Vancouver will allow a full run – 22 episodes were initially ordered for season one – or if season three will have a reduced length similar to previous instalments.

Batwoman season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer just yet – expect to see new footage closer to the October premiere date.

However, to tide us over the Batwoman social media channels have been sharing clips of the season two finale’s ending, teasing classic Batman villain Poison Ivy’s appearance in season three…

Trouble in Gotham is just beginning. Thanks for watching #Batwoman! Stream tomorrow free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/MihNuWwnna — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) June 28, 2021

