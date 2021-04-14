Javicia Leslie wants Batwoman to feature Joker and Penguin – and a Catwoman-style love interest

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has revealed that she wants her caped crusader to have a supervillain love affair similar to the rocky relationship between Batman and Catwoman.

The actress landed the lead role in the DC Comics drama last summer following the shock departure of original star Ruby Rose, who quit the series after season one concluded.

Leslie will play an all-new character named Ryan Wilder, who finds the Batwoman suit among the wreckage of a crashed plane and decides to become Gotham City’s next defender.

As an entirely original creation with no comic book history, the character’s journey could conceivably go in any direction, with Leslie’s suggestion being a doomed romance with a member of the Bat rogues gallery.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: “You know what I would love if I could pick anything? I love the energy that Batman and Catwoman had and I would love to have that super-villain love interest, where you know this person is really bad for you, but you can’t help but want to be with them. So I would love that, for Batwoman to find her own version of Catwoman.”

Leslie is a self-proclaimed Batman fan who grew up watching Tim Burton’s 1989 film and its sequel, the latter of which introduced Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in one of the character’s most famous incarnations to date.

In a choice that might be surprising to some, the Batwoman star went on to name Val Kilmer as her favourite Batman, who took on the role of Gotham’s Dark Knight in 1995’s divisive Batman Forever.

When quizzed on what villains she would like to see featured on her show, Leslie added: “If the sky was the limit and there were no limitations on who can enter the world of Batwoman, let’s bring Joker, Penguin, let’s bring all of them.”

Batwoman season two will see the return of three major comic book baddies including Kate Kane’s sister and arch-nemesis Alice, Bruce Wayne’s longtime rival Tommy Elliot (also known as Hush), and sadistic crime boss Black Mask.

Batwoman returns to E4 on Sunday 18th April.