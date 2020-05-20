The show's producers will be recasting her role in the show, which was renewed for a second season in January, ahead of its return in 2021.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The CW and producers Warner Bros and Berlanti Productions replied in a joint statement, thanking Ruby for her contribution to the show.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," they said.

Ruby Rose (Credit: Getty Images)

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Batwoman was forced to end its first season prematurely, airing 20 of the planned 22 episodes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose was cast as The CW's Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to lead a TV show, in 2018. However, backlash to her casting led to criticism on social media, resulting in her quitting Twitter.

The model and presenter's previous acting credits before Batwoman include Orange Is the New Black, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Pitch Perfect 3.

