Batwoman season 2’s new Kate Kane actress Wallis Day auditioned for Ryan Wilder role

It’s been all change for the Arrowverse of late with the conclusion of Arrow and the launch of Superman and Lois – and those changes are set to continue with both Black Lightning and Supergirl drawing to a close after their latest seasons.

As for Batwoman, the show may still be on the air but it looks a little different in season two following Ruby Rose’s departure as Kate Kane and the character being replaced as Batwoman by Ryan Wilder – played by Javicia Leslie.

The in-story reason for the change was Kate being presumed dead following a plane crash and the latest episode to air in the US not only delivered an update on Kate’s fate but it ended with a twist that none of us saw coming.

While the characters ended the episode now certain that Kate is dead following the grim reveal of body parts being found, the viewers were let in on the secret that she is actually not only still alive, but she remains in Gotham – only when we saw Kate she was not being played by Ruby Rose.

Wallis Day has now taken over the role, with Kate shown covered in bandages following the severe burns she suffered in the crash.

Day is no stranger to the DC universe as she also starred in the Superman prequel series, Krypton that finished up its two-season run in 2019.

But speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed that Day originally auditioned to play Leslie’s character of Ryan Wilder before being hired to replace Rose as Kate Kane.

“I believe she auditioned for Ryan Wilder,” Dries said. “So when I met her via Zoom audition —those super awkward Zoom auditions — she was super cool and had great swagger and poise, and I just really liked her.”

“At the same time, I believe there was sort of like this internet campaign – I don’t know how widespread it was, but it got my attention – that Wallis should be Kate Kane, and she does sort of look a lot like Kate Kane, so it drew me to her. And ultimately when we were going through the audition process again, her name rose to the surface, and she just killed her audition, so we went with her.”

Ruby Rose had recently said that she would be up for a brief return as Kate but it seems that the door is now closed on that possibility, with Day set to play the role to wrap up the character’s storyline across Batwoman’s second season.

Batwoman is set to return on E4 later this year.