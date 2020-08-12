Seh continued: "But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rose, 34, previously appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, so she was well used to the demands of action roles. But being the lead was another level altogether.

Ruby Rose (Credit: Getty Images)

The Batwoman season one set had reportedly not been a happy place and Rose made her decision to leave during the coronavirus production shutdown. Only 20 of the 22 episodes of season one were completed.

More like this

“It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she said. “You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

She was proud to be the first gay live-action superhero and commented that it was a "beautiful way to do something, especially since that was the first time it’s ever been done".

Rose has been replaced by Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, in the guise of new character Ryan Wilder.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.