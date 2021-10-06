Riverdale season 6: Release date rumours and latest news on CW drama

The fifth season of Riverdale airs its highly-anticipated finale this week, and judging by The CW’s latest teaser, it is set to be a fairly dramatic one, with Pop’s Diner being set on fire, Veronica and Reggie rekindling a romance and Cheryl seemingly being burnt at the stake.

With just an hour of season five left to go, fans will be wondering when the teen drama’s sixth series will be landing on our screens and what exactly we can expect from it.

While the show’s creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa hasn’t given too much away just yet, he has revealed that the new season will see “the ultimate battle between Good and Evil” take place and that production has already begun.

It doesn’t seem as though we’ll have to wait too long either, with The CW announcing earlier this year that season six would launch in the autumn with five special episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about Riverdale season six, which cast members will be returning and the show’s rumoured release date.

Riverdale season 6 release date rumours

Season five may still be underway, however Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed that a sixth season is on its way, with production having now commenced.

“Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.” It sounds as though series six is about to be one of the most dramatic instalments of Riverdale yet.

As for when we can expect season six to land on our screens, The CW has already said that the new episodes will begin airing at some point this autumn.

The sixth series will kick off with five special episodes, while the rest of the season will air at a later date.

Riverdale season 6 cast

It’s hard to imagine Riverdale without its four core stars – KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) – so we’d expect all of them to return for a sixth series.

We’d also expect the likes of Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Vanessa Morgan (Toni), Charles Melton (Reggie) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) to be back for the upcoming season, but with two more episodes to go until the current series ends, who knows what could happen!

Season five saw Erinn Westbrook join the series as Tabitha Tate, the granddaughter of Pop Tate who teams up with Jughead and Betty to investigate the Moth Men, and so it’s likely that she’ll return for series six.

Riverdale season 6 plot

These days it’s hard to predict what will happen in Riverdale given the drama’s ever-changing storylines and with one more episode of season five still to go, anything could happen when it comes to season six.

That being said, we’re likely to see Betty and Alice continue to process the death of Polly after finally finding her body and discovering that it was Old Man Dreyfus who killed her, while series six also explores the new relationship between Jughead and Tabitha as well as Veronica and Archie’s will-they-won’t-they romance.

Speaking to Decider in August 2021, creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa said that many of the new friendships and relationships of season five will continue to blossom in season six.

“I will say that we’re definitely picking up on a lot of the emotional relationship stories in season six,” he said. “So, a lot of the friendships and relationships and redefinition of relationships that we get to at the end of season five [will] continue into season six.”

Whatever happens in season six, fans won’t be disappointed according to creator Aguirre-Sacasa, who said on Instagram in September that all previous seasons have “been a prelude to” the upcoming series.

Riverdale season 6 trailer

We don’t have a trailer just yet to Riverdale season six but watch this space for any further updates!

