Several factors led to the cancellation of this shared universe, including Warner Bros Discovery's new strategy for handling DC Comics movies and TV shows, funding cuts to broadcaster The CW, and – let's be frank – waning interest from fans.

The end is nigh for the Arrowverse! The once-dominant television franchise is winding down with The Flash season 9 , which aims to offer longtime fans one last hurrah by bringing back some familiar faces.

There's no shame in ending things here, however, as the Arrowverse has had a near-unprecedented run, with a combined total of 37 seasons and just shy of 700 episodes expected by the end of The Flash's final entry.

With that in mind, there's plenty of material for this swan song to draw on, but with only 13 episodes to tie everything up, the showrunners have placed their focus on five key characters – including the one that started it all.

Here are the returning Arrowverse cast for The Flash season 9:

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow

Stephen Amell plays Oliver Queen in Arrow season 8 SEAC

Who is Oliver Queen / Green Arrow? The hero on which this universe was built, Oliver Queen was a spoilt billionaire who became a hardened vigilante after five years spent fighting for survival on a hellish island. Upon returning to civilisation, he made it his mission to clean up the crime-ridden city where he was raised. In the final season of Arrow, Oliver sacrificed his life to put an end to the devastating Crisis on Infinite Earths, which has left fans puzzled as to how he will return here. Whether by flashback, a parallel universe or flat-out resurrection, expect this to get people talking.

Of his return, Amell said (via Instagram): "I'm coming back for the ninth and final season of The Flash. Why? Doesn't matter. How? Doesn't matter. Greg Berlanti called me up, and he said, 'The Flash is ending. Would you like to...' and I said, 'Yes! You don't even have to finish your sentence'. Don't ask me any more f***ing questions about it. Just tune in when it airs later this year."

What else has Stephen Amell been in? Amell broke out in the cast of edgy HBO series Hung, before landing the role of Oliver Queen. Since bowing out of the Arrowverse, he has fronted sci-fi movie Code 8 and wrestling drama Heels.

David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan

David Ramsey plays John Diggle in Arrow SEAC

Who is John Diggle / Spartan? John Diggle was reluctantly assigned to be Oliver Queen's personal bodyguard-stroke-babysitter when he returned to Starling City, but a profound friendship ultimately formed between the two of them. He became a crucial asset in enabling Oliver's daring ideas, later joining him on the frontlines as the helmeted vigilante known as Spartan. At the conclusion of Arrow, John discovered a Green Lantern ring, but has since declined the enormous power it contains over fears it would tear him away from his wife and children.

What else has David Ramsey been in? Ramsey has had recurring roles in US dramas Dexter and Blue Bloods, but his time has been taken up largely by various Arrowverse projects since joining the franchise in 2012.

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman

Javicia Leslie plays Batwoman in The Flash season 8 SEAC

Who is Ryan Wilder / Batwoman? Ryan is the second person to take on the mantle of Batwoman in the Arrowverse, after Kate Kane stepped back from the role (a storyline born out of Ruby Rose quitting the show). She spent two seasons in the cape and cowl, which saw her go up against Kate's maniacal sister Alice and other fearsome foes from Gotham City. In The Flash season 9, it is rumoured that we will see both Ryan as Batwoman and an alternate universe version where she becomes the Red Death – a villainous version of Gotham's resident vigilante, powered by the Speed Force.

What else has Javicia Leslie been in? Prior to landing the Batwoman role, Leslie appeared in television dramas The Family Business and God Friended Me. Last year, she featured in Prime Video romcom Something From Tiffany's.

Nicola Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer

Nicola Maines plays Nia Nal / Dreamer in Supergirl SEAC

Who is Nia Nal / Dreamer? Dreamer is a character originating from the Supergirl series, who appeared in seasons four through six of the sci-fi drama. The former political speechwriter revealed herself to be an alien from the planet Naltor, with the ability to see the future and project her astral form. When last we saw her, she was embarking on a romantic new relationship with Braniac 5 – nicknamed 'Brainy' – following the defeat of Lex Luthor and his associate Nyxly. Dreamer made history as the first transgender superhero to be regularly featured on a television series.

What else has Nicola Maines been in? Maines has also appeared in television dramas Good Trouble and Yellowjackets, while she is also known for supernatural comedy film Darby and the Dead.

Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West / Kid Flash

Keiynan Lonsdale plays Wally West / Kid Flash in The Flash SEAC

Who is Wally West / Kid Flash? Wally West is the brother-in-law of Barry Allen, who became another Arrowverse speedster after gaining powers from the sinister Doctor Alchemy. He went on to be an important ally of Team Flash and later joined the Legends of Tomorrow for some time-hopping adventures. Kid Flash has been absent for the last three years, so fans will be keen to find out what exactly he's been up to.

What else has Keiynan Lonsdale been in? Besides his recurring role in The Flash, Lonsdale is known for the playing Bram in 2018 romcom Love, Simon and its streaming spin-off Love, Victor. He also appeared in teen dystopia movie The Divergent Series: Insurgent and its sequel Allegiant.

The Flash season 9 cast

Besides these notable guest stars, The Flash season 9 will see the return of the show's regular cast, led one final time by Grant Gustin as the titular scientist-turned-speedster Barry Allen.

Here's a reminder of the full The Flash season 9 cast:

Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen / The Flash

Candice Patton plays Iris West-Allen

Danielle Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow

Danielle Nicolet plays Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton plays Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight plays Chester P. Runk

Jon Cor plays Mark Blaine / Chillblaine

Jesse L. Martin plays Joe West

Richard Harmon plays Owen Mercer / Captain Boomerang

Andy Mientus plays Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper

Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Ramsey Rosso / Bloodwork

Damion Poitier plays Keith Kanyon / Goldface

Max Adler plays Jaco Birch / Hotness

John Wesley Shipp plays Henry Allen

Michelle Harrison plays Nora Allen

Patrick Sabongui plays David Singh

