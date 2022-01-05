Yellowjackets season 2: Release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

It’s official: Yellowjackets is returning for a second season.

Equal parts survival tale, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the hit thriller follows members of a high school soccer team along two timelines: the aftermath of a 1996 plane crash that left them stranded in the wilderness for just under two years, and 25 years later as they go to great lengths to hide the horrendous things they did to survive.

Showtime announced that Yellowjackets had been renewed for a second season in December 2021, halfway through its first season’s run.

The show launched to strong reviews and scored a rare 100% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, leading Showtime’s entertainment president Gary Levine to call Yellowjackets an “unadulterated sensation”.

“It’s done extremely well in terms of streaming subscriptions,” Levine told Deadline in December 2021. “It was our second biggest series debut ever on streaming, and it’s grown each week on streaming by double digit percentages. In terms of acclaim, in terms of buzz – no pun intended — and in terms of hard numbers, this show has just exploded.

“For it to be embraced as quickly and as deeply as it was by both audiences and critics alike, that’s a little like catching lightning in a bottle — you can never anticipate that but boy, it’s awfully sweet when it rarely happens,” he continued.

Talking about the reasons for Yellowjackets’ success, Levine added: “I think what it says is, in this time of reboots, comic books and procedurals, there is a real hunger for originality.

“It’s such a unique concept, and also the fact that it’s all women and showing of all sides of women: they are athletes, they are hunter-gatherers, they are cheaters, they are killers, and yet there is sisterhood and there is competition.”

It’s hardly surprising then, that the wheels have been set in motion for a second season. Read on for everything you need to know about Yellowjackets season two including release date rumours and latest news.

Yellowjackets season 2 release date rumours

Showtime announced Yellowjackets’ season two renewal in December 2021 on the show’s official Instagram page, but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

However, with Levine having told Deadline that the writers are set to start working on new episodes in January 2022, we might not have that long to wait.

“We have not heard the pitch for season two, the writers room has not even come together yet, they are going to come together in January,” he said. “I’m sure Ashley, Bart and Jonathan have some loose ideas but they hadn’t fleshed out their ideas and they certainly haven’t conveyed them to us.”

Who will be in the cast of Yellowjackets season 2?

The first season of Yellowjackets boasted a star-studded cast including Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress portraying the present-day survivors of Shauna, Natalie, Misty, and Tai, respectively. Ella Purnell also features as Jackie, the team captain of the soccer team.

Should everyone’s characters survive season one, it seems likely that they’ll return for season two, alongside the actors portraying the teen versions of the main characters, which include Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

We can also expect Warren Kole and Rukiya Bernard to reprise their roles as Shaun and Tai’s respective partners, Jeff and Simone, for a second season.

But with cast details yet to be confirmed for season 2, viewers will have to wait for more information.

In addition, it remains unclear whether Peter Gadiot and Alex Wyndham will return as Shauna and Natalie’s love interests, Adam and Kevyn.

Yellowjackets season 2 plot

With season one still underway – and episode 9 set to air this Sunday (January 9, 2022) – season two plot details are yet to be confirmed.

However, Levine has teased what fans can expect in the thriller’s hotly-anticipated second season.

“I do know that there will be some surprises in terms of the characters,” he said. “There are still lots of questions about who survived, what happened out there. There will be some real surprises in terms of that and I think some characters you may not even have met yet.” Intriguing.

Will there be a trailer for Yellowjackets season 2?

Yes, there will be a trailer for Yellowjackets season two at some point in the future.

But for now, with season one still underway, fans will have to use their imaginations.

Watch this space!