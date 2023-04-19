The final episode of The Mandalorian season 3 has now arrived, and fans are making their feelings known on Twitter - and it seems to be a mixed bag.

The finale saw the team defeat Moff Gideon before Mando formally adopted Grogu and retired to a homestead on Navarro, and for every reaction that called it a "satisfying" conclusion, there was another which called it "underwhelming".

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Chapter 24 of The Mandalorian was for the most part, a satisfying conclusion to S3. While the finale wasn't as climatic and intense as how people were teasing it to be, it was still a good finale. The last 10 minutes was a beautiful way to end of the season."

Meanwhile, another said that "the emotional weight of both the season 1 and season 2 finales are gone", and another added: "Just finished the mandalorian season finale. It was ok, way too cute. Meaning no real stakes, everything went perfectly for the good guys. This season was very underwhelming."

Fans largely seemed happy with the way things shaped out for Mando and Grogu's storyline, with one fan saying that the ending is "all I ever wanted for them".

However, viewers were less happy with the apparent lack of stakes and were left surprised by the destruction of the Darksaber.

One fan called its destruction the "saddest death in The Mandalorian finale" and another said that they were "just realising that they really DESTROYED the darksaber after all the history and build up it has had in the Star Wars universe".

The finale also led to a fan theory developing that we might now have seen the last of Din Djarin and Grogu, with their story apparently having been wrapped up.

One fan said: "Why does this feels like a goodbye to din djarin… like he's not dead, but his story is sort of over…"

Ahead of the finale, stunt performer and actor Brendan Wayne, who helps to bring Din Djarin to life, said that the finale would "make you wish you hadn't asked for more" as "it might just hurt too much".

