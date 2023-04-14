Fans of The Mandalorian , it seems we're in for quite the heartbreak next week, with one actor promising the final episode of season 3 will "hurt too much".

It's been a rocky season for the show with fans divided, but episode 7 started to tie all the loose threads together, ending with a shock death.

But, according to Brendan Wayne, one of the stunt performers and actors who brings Din Djarin to life alongside Pedro Pascal, there's more tragedy to come.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "The next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for more... it might just hurt too much." That doesn't sound good...

Of course, we've left our heroes in quite the pickle, after Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) returned in episode 7, with the episode even hinting at an appearance from Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

As Gideon enacted his plan to complete the Great Purge of Mandalore, the Mandalorians fought back – but Din was captured and, after an epic battle on the front line, Paz Viszla was killed.

Read more:

Director Rick Famuyiwa previously told RadioTimes.com that the season's end would see "resolution". "I hope that, in continuing this story of these two characters that met under very unlikely circumstances, that that story continues to grow and the culmination of that feels right for the fans," he said.

"I think that, in many ways, everything that’s happened in both seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett has led us to this season."

He added: "So, in many ways, this is the zenith – the mountaintop – of all of that, and we’re going to be bringing some things to resolution."

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.