However, we now know exactly when and where we will next catch up with the character, as Eddie's return has been officially announced - with a twist.

Ever since Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson bit the dust in the last episode of Stranger Things season 4, fans have been desperate to see him return, with some even speculating that season 5 could see him back as a vampire .

The character will actually be the focus of a novel, called Flight of Icarus, which will be set two years before the events of season 4 when we first met Eddie, in 1984.

The novel – available to pre-order now – will be published on 31st October and will follow Eddie as he tries to secure enough money to record a demo tape of his band, and pass it on to Paige, a woman he meets who works for a record producer.

On Twitter, the Stranger Things writers' account celebrated the news, saying; "Our very own Caitlin Schneiderhan wrote this!!! (Fun fact: she is also responsible for starting this account). Cannot wait for you to read!"

The official synopsis for the book reads as follows: "Hawkins, Indiana – for most, it's simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson it's like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he only has a few more months to survive at Hawkins High.

"And what is senior year, really, but just killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band?

"It's at the worst dive bar in town that Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer out in Los Angeles.

"Not only is she the definition of a badass — with a killer taste in music — she might be the only person that actually appreciates him as the bard he is instead of the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She's offering a chance for him to make something of himself, and all he needs is to get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin's best songs.

"Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn't have. But he's willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson.

"His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It's a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins. Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year."

The upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things will be the show's last, but fans shouldn't get too upset - there are also spin-offs on the way, including an animated series and a stage show prequel.

