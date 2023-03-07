Speaking at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi this weekend, Harbour – who plays Detective Jim Hopper on the show – said that there are "a couple more months" to go before Stranger Things season 5 starts shooting.

Stranger Things fans have been patiently waiting for an update on season 5 since Hawkins was plunged into chaos last July, and now David Harbour has revealed that there's a date in the diary for filming.

"We're walking into season 5," he explained (via Collider). "I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season."

The Netflix show's star continued: "I did a lot of training for season 4. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

The upcoming season of the hit sci-fi show is set to be its last — and it's set to be a tear-jerker according to the Duffer Brothers, who revealed last year the two-hour pitch made Netflix executives cry.

While the team have kept the plot tightly under wraps, Matthew Modine – who played Dr Brenner on the show – recently told RadioTimes.com that he hopes his character can make a return in season 5, despite appearing to meet his demise at the end of the fourth season.

"I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season," he said.

Season 5 may be the end of Stranger Things, however the franchise will live on thanks to the recently announced prequel stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which explores Henry Creel's life in 1959 Hawkins and arrives in the West End later this year.

