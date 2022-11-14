Speaking at an event in Los Angeles moderated by Patton Oswalt over the weekend, they revealed that they had already turned in the first script and were working away on the second. "It’s full steam ahead," Ross Duffer said (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

The Duffer brothers have been hard at work on Stranger Things season 5 following the release of the series's fourth season - and it seems like it will be a heartbreaking conclusion to the Hawkins gang's story, if the creators' recent comments are anything to go by.

Matt Duffer revealed that only a select few people know how the series will end, but they did pitch it in a two-hour meeting to Netflix executives – and made them cry.

"We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying," he said. "The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings."

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

Considering how Stranger Things season 4 ended – with Joseph Quinn's Eddie sacrificing himself and Sadie Sink's Max in a coma – the comments certainly seem to put the rest of the characters' fates at risk.

Executive producer Shawn Levy added: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script - I’m paralysed with fear that I’ll spoil anything but I will say the thing about these Duffer brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters.

"Season 5 is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things."

Here's hoping that involves making it out of the Upside Down alive.

