The streamer has revealed that the hit show will be getting its own stage play, with Stranger Things: The First Shadow arriving at London's Phoenix Theatre in late 2023.

After years of speculation over whether a Stranger Things spin-off is in the works, there's finally been a prequel announcement – however, it won't be coming to Netflix . Instead, it'll be arriving in the West End!

Set in 1959, "before the world turned upside down", the play will tell the story of how student Henry Creel became 001 after moving to Hawkins with his family.

"His family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy...and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," the play's synopsis teases.

Written by the Duffer brothers, His Dark Materials' Jack Thorne and Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry, the play also hints at the inclusion of a young Hopper and Joyce, teasing: "Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town."

While a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the show will run at the Phoenix Theatre later this year and fans can sign up for priority access to tickets now on the Stranger Things on Stage website.

According to Deadline, playwright Stephen Daldry will be directing the show and is understood to have spent a year working on special effects for the play.

"Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt," the Duffer Brothers told the publication.

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things."

