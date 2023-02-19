In the penultimate episode of season 4, Brenner was shot by a sniper while attempting to take Eleven captive, but Modine has now suggested he may not have succumbed to his wounds.

Matthew Modine hopes that he can return to Stranger Things for its fifth and final season – despite the fact his character Dr. Martin Brenner appeared to be killed off during the events of the previous run.

"Is he dead?" he asked during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at tonight's Film BAFTAs.

"I wish I knew, I love Millie Bobby Brown, I love [creators] the Duffer brothers, and [producer] Shawn Levy," he added. "And it was such a wonderful show to go to work on, it was fun every day that I worked on the show.

"I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr. Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season."

Asked how he thought he might be able to come back, Modine replied: "Well we didn't really see him dead – he was just lying there in the dirt. He's survived the Demogorgon, he survived Vecna in episode 1 of season 4..."

We'll have to wait and see if Brenner does indeed come back for the final season, but we imagine Eleven won't be too keen to see the character return after she refused to forgive him in their final scenes together.

The last run is set to contain shorter episodes than the epic fourth outing but looks set to be another tear-jerker when it arrives on the streamer, with the Duffer brothers revealing last year that they made Netflix bosses cry with their planned finale.

