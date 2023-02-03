The Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers set the record straight yesterday on whether Eleven will be getting her own spin-off, revealing that the rumours are "not true".

The Upside Down's rumour mill has been turning this week with reports of a Stranger Things spin-off focusing on Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven making headlines. However, the Netflix show's writers have had their say - and fans won't be happy.

Replying to a news story, which reports that Brown is starring as the super-powered Eleven in a sequel show, the account simply tweeted: "Not true."

Stranger Things season 4 came to a heart-breaking conclusion last summer with part 2 and while there's a fifth season to come, fans will already know that this is set to be the final instalment.

Set to contain shorter episodes than its longer fourth outing, the final season will be just as much of a tear-jerker, with the Duffer brothers revealing that they made Netflix bosses cry with their planned finale.

However, that won't be the end of the Stranger Things story, with the creators revealing that a spin-off show is in development which will be very "different" to the hit original series.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross Duffer told Variety, with Matt Duffer adding: "It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Meanwhile, the brothers have also set up a production company titled Upside Down Pictures which will produce the spin-off as well as a stage show, produced by Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry.

