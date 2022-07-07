According to Netflix , the show's creators the Duffer Brothers have formed a new production company titled Upside Down Pictures, which will see them develop a range of film and television projects.

There might only be one season left of Stranger Things before the main series wraps up for good – but it looks like the franchise is only just getting started.

Among those currently said to be in the works are "A live-action Stranger Things spin-off series" and "A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things" as well as several projects not directly related to the popular sci-fi show.

While little has been revealed about the TV spin-off beyond the fact that it is based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers, the stage show is being produced by multi-award-winning producers Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, with the latter also set to direct.

Meanwhile, other projects said to be in development at the production company include a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman, an original series from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and a live-action TV version of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.

Matt and Ross Duffer began hinting at the idea of spin-offs earlier this year when they confirmed that the main show was to end.

At the time, they released a joint statement that teased "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And last month the pair revealed that the spin-off is "different than what anyone is expecting" – adding that it will likely even take Netflix by surprise.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross Duffer told Variety.

"The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?" Matt added.

"And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.