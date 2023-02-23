That's because Chase Stokes, who plays John B in Outer Banks, has revealed that he previously auditioned for the role of Steve in Stranger Things .

As the third season of teen mystery series Outer Banks arrives on Netflix , it has been revealed that had things turned out another way, two of the streamer's most popular series could have both looked very different.

Stokes told Access Hollywood: "So I actually read for Steve Harrington and I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition. And I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that."

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Carlacia Grant as Cleo in Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

However, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers clearly saw something in Stokes, as they went on to cast him in a small role as Reed in episode 6 of the first season.

Stokes went on to heap praise on Joe Kerry, who ultimately ended up getting the part as Steve, calling him an "absolute legend" and saying he is "so damn good" in the role.

He continued: "I'm super proud of him. I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years and I'm just thankful for the Duffer Brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and start my career. I mean, if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here. And the executive producers and the Netflix people who are a part of this show [Outer Banks] were also part of Stranger Things."

While Outer Banks has just been renewed for its fourth season, with no sense yet as to what the future holds beyond that, we already know where Stranger Things is headed.

The upcoming fifth season of the hit sci-fi series will also be its last, with the Duffer Brothers teasing that it is set to be a tear-jerking final outing.

However, that doesn't mean it's the last we'll see of the Stranger Things universe, as at least one spin-off series is already in the works - and it's apparently "different than what anyone is expecting".

