This time round, we pick up after the events of season 2 when the Pogues lost their gold and fleed the Outer Banks. They wash ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

It's the slightly wild but nonetheless addictive series – and Outer Banks is back with its third season today on Netflix .

Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

Like the two seasons before it, we're constantly wondering if they ever will succeed in securing their treasure and our questions aren't really answered until that fateful final episode. Lest we forget the surprise arrival of Big John this series also.

While many of us may be pausing for breath after season 3, it's already been confirmed that Outer Banks season 4 is a go. That's right, "the joyride continues", according to series co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, on the official announcement.

But after the excitement of season 3, what can fans expect in a fourth instalment of the exciting series? Read on to find out everything we know about season 4 of Outer Banks.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4?

Yes! Announcing the news at the immersive fan event in Huntington Beach, California, the cast of Outer Banks took to the stage to deliver the surprise news.

Chase Stokes (who stars as John B in the series) told the crowd: "This is an incredible moment for all of us. To our cast and crew, thank you so much for all of your hard work."

In a joint statement, co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said: "Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

When could Outer Banks season 4 be released?

As this latest season has been released in February, we can only hope that season 4 would follow suit and be released some time in the early new year.

Previous seasons have had varying release dates throughout the early half of the year so we'll just have to wait and see. But it's a promising sign that the season 4 renewal news has come so early ahead of the release of season 3. Could we be looking at an imminent release of the fourth season? Here's to hoping!

Outer Banks cast: Who could be back for season 4?

The cast of Outer Banks on Netflix. Netflix

We'd be hoping for most of the familiar faces from season 3 to make it to season 4, those being The Pogues' main gang:

Chase Stokes (John B)

Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron)

Madison Bailey (Kiara)

Jonathan Daviss (Pope)

Rudy Pankow (JJ)

Austin North (Topper)

Charles Esten (Ward Cameron)

Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron)

Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey)

Carlacia Grant (Cleo)

What could happen in Outer Banks season 4?

Outer Banks season 3 very much dealt with the fact that John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo found themselves caught up once again in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.

As per the season 3 synopsis: "They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

The tensions between the Pogues and the Kooks were stronger than ever but can they set their differences aside in a potential season 4?

Season 3 also dealt with the surprise admission that Big John, John B's father, has been alive all this time after we were led to believe he was dead in the first two seasons. We can only assume that his master plan with his son continues to unfold in season 4.

Outer Banks creator and showrunner Jonas Pate previously revealed in an April 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he sees the show going on for four or five seasons. So, we'll definitely just have to wait and see what could be in store.

One thing's for certain, though, judging from the online reaction to the season 4 news, fans are continually in awe of this series. One Twitter user stated that the series is simply "cinema", while another user stated: "I can't even tell you how thrilled I am right now, Outer Banks season 4, let's go!"

Is there a trailer for Outer Banks season 4?

Slow down! As season 3 of Outer Banks has just been released, there definitely isn't a trailer for season 4 just yet.

To get us excited even more than we already are, perhaps re-watch the trailer for season 3, which can be viewed below.

