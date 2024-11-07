The series has gone from strength to strength as we follows the Pogues on their treasure-fuelled journey across North Carolina and see what kinds of villains they encounter in the process.

But with the good also comes the bad news that Outer Banks season 5 will be the show's last, fully embodying the original vision for the series set out by co-creators Shannon Burke, Josh Pate and Jonas Pate.

We're sure the new season will be full of familiar faces and will fittingly wrap up everything to come after the very special feature-length finale airs this week.

But when will Outer Banks season 5 be released and who will return? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 5?

Yes! The news was confirmed before the release of season 4 part 2 by Netflix, but season 5 will be the final instalment in the series.

Announcing the news, co-creators Shannon Burke, Josh Pate and Jonas Pate said in a joint statement: "Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time.

"From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.

"At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away."

They continued: "The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.

"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting season 4 behind us, and are turning to season 5, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago.

"Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

It has been reported that, as of now, season 5 is currently being written.

The release pattern of the previous four seasons has been a little irregular owing to previous delays due to the pandemic but season 4 was released over 18 months after season 3 premiered. So, if the most recent seasons are anything to go by, we'd expect Outer Banks season 5 to be on our screens in 2026.

Of course, things could change so we'll be sure to keep this article updated with any developments as and when they come.

Who will return for Outer Banks season 5?

(L-R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

As for who will be returning for Outer Banks season 5, we'd most certainly expect all the main players to reprise their roles.

The main cast we'd expect to return for season 5 are as follows:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Austin North as Topper

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Fiona Palomo as Sofia

Season 4 saw the addition of J Anthony Crane (Dead Ringers) as Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) as Dalia, Brianna Brown (Dynasty) as Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom) as Lightner and Mia Challis (FBI: International) as Ruthie so we'd potentially expect them to reprise their roles in season 5 as well. Seeing as it will be the final season of the show, we could also expect some familiar faces from the past to crop up but we'll just have to wait and see.

What will Outer Banks season 5 be about?

Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

While we don't currently know the exact plot points of season 5, we do know that the way the Outer Banks will unfold has all been part of the co-creators vision from the start.

On the release of season 3, Josh Pate revealed to TUDUM: "We have some big ideas that we’re still tinkering with."

But he also confirmed that the ultimate ending of Outer Banks is something that all the writers are on the same page about.

He said: "We’ve always known from the beginning what the last scene would be, if we would be lucky enough to get it that far," adding that there’s "a lot of dark, blank space," before reaching that final moment.

Of course, with season 5 having now been confirmed, we'll just have to wait and see what that ending looks like.

But it turns out that actually, alternate endings are very much a thing in the Outer Banks universe so there could be multiple ways things could go.

Jonas Pate previously also told TUDUM: "I like to shoot a dream ending just for me every year that doesn’t make it. You always are trying to come up with that perfect balance that’s surprising but inevitable. And sometimes you’ve just got to mess around with it a little bit."

More recently, Shannon Burke said that season 4’s main treasure hunt of the Blue Crown "should carry us through all the way to the end," so we can certainly expect that hunt for treasure to be ongoing.

Is there a trailer for Outer Banks season 5?

Not yet! As season 5 has just been announced, there's no trailer for season 5 and we wouldn't expect one to drop for some time until production kicks off.

Watch this space.

Outer Banks seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

