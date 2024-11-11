But while his death was initially devastating, it also served as a fitting conclusion – and one that sets the stage for a revenge-filled final chapter.

When we first met JJ in season 1, he appeared to be a tough guy. But we soon learned about his "father", Luke Maybank, who struggles with alcoholism and was both physically and verbally abusive to him. The only time he ever showed him any ounce of affection was when he brought him money, which in turn saw JJ internalise the idea that he had to provide love in tangible, often material ways.

"I didn't get a hot tub for my friends; I got a hot tub for my family," he said in season 1 episode 7.

But despite his challenging beginnings, by season 4 he had everything he had ever wanted: a home, a girlfriend and a chosen family – that is, until his happy life began to unravel, with JJ following suit.

Like Luke, JJ often turned to alcohol when faced with difficult situations, as he did in season 2 when he thought John B and Sarah were dead.

However, when he discovered that his biological parents are Chandler Groff and Larissa Genrette, meaning he had Kook blood, it destabilised the very foundation of his identity.

Already in a fragile state due to the threat of losing Poguelandia, that revelation pushed JJ to his limits in a way he'd never experienced.

Thus, the red flags signalling JJ's impending death become glaringly obvious.

While the show generally embraces a light tone, it was inevitable that death would be on the cards for some key cast. After all, for four seasons the Pogues have indulged in destructive behaviour without facing any real consequences, so it was only a matter of time before it all caught up to them.

As JJ’s sense of self shattered, he became more impulsive than ever. He trashed the courtroom and wrecked the town, before the sheriff very generously permitted him to head out and retrieve Groff. But Groff being his father weighed heavy on JJ, and he once again waved the red flag as he expressed his desire to die during a conversation with Pope.

His final words ("I already got my wish – every single one") could be seen as having a double meaning. While it highlights that he truly felt his life had been anything but unfulfilled, it also infers that, unlike his friends, he had no plans for the future. This adventure was it for him.

For JJ, leading a normal life always seemed out of reach. The notion that after completing the Pogues' last adventure – finding the blue crown – he would return home to claim his birthright of Goat's Island and gain millions through the crown didn't seem like a happy ending for his character, as appealing as it sounded.

As a Pogue, JJ always existed on the fringes, looked down upon by the Kooks; it shaped his personality. Although he may have desired wealth, he never craved the Kooks' status by birthright. All that mattered to him was his friends. It is unrealistic to think that JJ would be happy as his friends pursued their dreams while he was left behind.

JJ's final words echoed a poignant desire for a thrilling death on an adventure rather than a quiet end. While tragic, it's also somewhat poetic.

His heartfelt plea to Kiara ("Take care of the others") captured why he was considered the most loyal Pogue. His heart was anchored in the friends who had become his chosen family. He would willingly die for them.

This season has featured a lot of foreshadowing, from Sarah's pregnancy to JJ's impending death. There's something compelling about JJ being on the verge of placing a crown on his head that could have granted him immortality, only to trade it for his girlfriend's safety.

Apart from how it fits his narrative, JJ's death also highlights Groff's true villainy. He demonstrates that a man with nothing to lose can become the most dangerous of them all. Groff is a narcissist, but his actions pave the way for an intriguing storyline for Kiara as she embarks on a revenge tour, especially after a somewhat lacklustre season 4 where her romance with JJ dominated her scenes.

Every great show often faces the challenge of addressing the death of a beloved character, and many struggle, but JJ's death revitalises the narrative and heightens the stakes for season 5 – setting the stage for compelling character development for the remaining Pogues.

Ultimately, JJ's death will challenge the remaining group, forcing them to consider whether the adventure is worth the cost.

