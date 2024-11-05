They face an intense rivalry with their hometown's wealthy holidaymakers, the Kooks, which has escalated in ever more surprising ways over a breathless four-season run.

With season 4 part 2 set to drop on Netflix this Thursday (6th November), the streamer has confirmed that Outer Banks will be back one last time – completing the story originally envisioned by co-creators Shannon Burke, Josh Pate and Jonas Pate.

The trio said in a joint statement: "Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time.

"From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.

"At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away."

The creators went on to describe the fourth season as the "hardest" yet, but also the "most rewarding", revealing that this week's fresh batch ends with a "powerful" feature-length finale.

They added: "Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting season 4 behind us, and are turning to season 5, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago.

"Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

Outer Banks features an up and coming cast of actors, including Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline and Queer's Drew Starkey.

Outer Banks is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

