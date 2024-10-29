Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey plays former US serviceman Eugene Allerton, the object of William's affections, with the two characters embarking on a passionate romantic relationship.

The synopsis reads: "1950. William Lee (Craig), an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community.

"His encounter with Eugene Allerton (Starkey), an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody."

Check out the trailer for Queer below:

Queer is the latest film from celebrated director Luca Guadagnino, best known for Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, and is expected to be a major contender at this year's awards season.

Guadagnino reunites with Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes on the project, as well as composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who scored the steamy sports drama as well as 2022's Bones and All.

In addition to Craig and Starkey, Queer also features appearances from Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman, David Lowery and Omar Apollo.

Back in April, Kuritzkes told RadioTimes.com that working on Queer with Guadagnino was a "really different process" to developing Challengers, with one being an adaptation and the other an original story.

Kuritzkes added: "Especially with that book [Burroughs's Queer], which is a legendary book by a legendary author, but, uh, not a conventional one. Not conventional. It's not a made-for-the-movies book."

Queer is coming to UK cinemas on Friday 13th December 2024.

