After fleeing New Orleans for new Mexico following a drug bust in the Louisiana city, Lee (Craig) falls for a young fellow expat, played by Drew Starkey in his biggest film role yet.

Asked what his chemistry read was like with Starkey, Craig recently told Variety: “He’s such a beautiful human being. We lucked out that he did the movie to have someone that young and so dedicated and also just savvy about the world.”

Wondering who Starkey is? Read on for everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Drew Starkey?

Drew Starkey. Theo Wargo / Getty Images.

Drew Starkey is an American actor whose breakout role was as the villainous brother of Madelyn Cline in Netflix’s Outer Banks.

In Queer, he plays Eugene Allerton, the younger man that Craig’s character becomes infatuated with.

How old is Drew Starkey?

Starkey is 30 years old.

He was born on 4th November 1993.

What has Drew Starkey previously been in?

Mia Challis as Ruthie, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, Deion Smith as Kelce in Outer Banks. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Starkey is best known for starring in teen-centric movies Love, Simon and The Hate U Give, as well as appearing as the villainous Rafe Cameron in Outer Banks.

Other TV credits include Mercy Street, Ozark, Brockmire, Good Behaviour, Doom Patrol, Queen Sugar and Scream: Resurrection. Film credits include American Animals and The Devil All the Time.

What has Drew Starkey said about starring in Queer?

At the New York Film Festival premiere of Queer earlier this month, Starkey said he was nervous for “every” scene in the film.

"All of them, every one," he told People, before clarifying that both he and Craig felt the same. "I think we were both nervous. We wanted to tell those stories."

He added starring alongside Craig was “incredible".

"He's such a dream to work with. Such an amazing artist and he was the most giving actor I've ever worked with," he said. "I mean, I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

Asked whether he's concerned about how fans of Outer Banks will receive his other work, like his role in Queer, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Starkey responded: "No, not really. This is an entirely different project that will have an audience of its own."

He continued: "Of course, I would love the Outer Banks community to see other things that I’m in and everyone to love it, but that’s not something I can control.

"If you try to think about it like, 'The things that I want to do in the future have to align with how I’m seen by certain audiences,' you can corner yourself in.

"Of course, it’s in the back of your mind. There’s some concern over it. But you have to treat every project as its own island."

Is Drew Starkey on Instagram?

Yes, the actor can be found at the handle @drewstarkey.

He has over four million followers at the time of writing.

Is Drew Starkey on Twitter?

No, not at present.

Queer is coming to US cinemas on 27th November 2024.

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix onThursday 10th October – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glassand Virgin Media Stream.

