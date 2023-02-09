With a season 2 finale that left fans with several huge cliffhangers, and with Sarah and John B's dash to the Bahamas for the treasure hunt set to take even more ridiculous turns, there's no telling what could be in store for the gang in season 3.

It's the Netflix teen mystery series that has amassed a loyal army of followers. Outer Banks is returning to our screens for season 3 very soon - on Thursday 23rd February , to be precise.

We do know, however, that when compared to musical genres, Outer Banks season 3 will be much like a "ballad". Chase Stokes, who plays John B Routledge in the drama series, previously gave Outer Banks fans a taste of what’s to come in season 3 during an interview with Elite Daily.

He said: “Season 2 was like a death metal album. I think season 3 would be like the acoustic ballad album of the Outer Banks music world, with a lot going on.”

So, who will be set to reprise their roles and what news faces we can expect to see in season 3? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks cast

Chase Stokes as John B

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Who is John B? The ringleader of the Pogues and long-term love interest of Sarah Cameron, who later becomes his girlfriend.

What else has Chase Stokes been in? Stokes has had a variety of small roles in television, including Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and Tell Me Your Secrets.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Netflix

Who is Sarah Cameron? Referred to by many as the Princess of the Kooks, Sarah's rebellious side often rejects the Kook life and gets her mixed up with the Pogues. John B is her boyfriend.

What else has Madelyn Cline been in? Considered her breakout role, Outer Banks is her first major leading TV gig. The actress and model has previously starred in The Originals, Stranger Things and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Netflix

Who is Kiara? Kiara is the daughter of a successful restaurant owner but hangs out with the Pogues. Technically, she's a Kook (as she comes from a wealthy family and lives in Figure Eight), but the Kooks reject her due to her affiliation with the Pogues.

What else has Madison Bailey been in? Bailey has starred in Black Lightning, and made her major TV debut in Outer Banks in 2020.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Who is Pope? Pope is undoubtedly the brains of the Pogues and could potentially be part of a romantic storyline with newcomer Cleo in the upcoming third season.

What else has Jonathan Daviss been in? Daviss is best known for his role in Outer Banks, but most recently starred in Netflix hit film Do Revenge.

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Rudy Pankow as JJ (far right) in Outer Banks. Netflix

Who is JJ? The more reckless best friend of John B, JJ is fiercely loyal and has been ever since the pair met in the third grade. He has also struggled with past abuse from his father.

What else has Rudy Pankow been in? Pankow has had minor roles in The Politician, Solve and Deviant before this starring role in Outer Banks.

Austin North as Topper

Austin North as Topper in Outer Banks. Netflix

Who is Topper? Topper is Sarah's ex-boyfriend and another Kook in the series who despises the Pogues.

What else has Austin North been in? He has starred in sitcom I Didn't Do It, Jessie and All Night.

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Drew Starkey as Rafe (bottom) in Outer Banks. Netflix

Who is Rafe? Living with anger issues and a drug addiction, Rafe's next moves are always slightly unguessable. He is Wheezie and Sarah's older brother.

What else has Drew Starkey been in? Starkey has starred in The Hate U Give, Scream: The TV Series and Love, Simon.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Who is Cleo? Cleo is a Pogues newcomer and Carlacia Grant recently told Elle that she has lots of plans for her character in season 3 when it comes to romance.

"I’m really interested in seeing this whole Cleo and Pope thing happen, if it does happen," she said. "I would love to see more of Cleo's backstory. I, personally, really want to see more of her, more of where she came from. And I want her to be more badass, definitely more badass."

What else has Carlacia Grant been in? The actress has starred in Roots, The Resident, Greenleaf and joined the cast of Outer Banks in 2021.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron in Outer Banks. Netflix

Who is Ward Cameron? Ward is Sarah, Wheezie and Rafe's father. He's a wealthy business owner who lives on the wealthier part of the Outer Banks known as Figure Eight.

What else has Charles Esten been in? Esten has starred in Nashville, Big Love, ER and Tell Me Your Secrets.

Additional cast members for Outer Banks also include:

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

E Roger Mitchell as Heyward

Charles Halford as Big John

Elizabeth Mitchell as Limbrey

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh

Lou Ferrigno Jr as Ryan

Outer Banks season 3 is released on Thursday 23rd February, with seasons 1-2 available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

