Fallout London release date: Trailer, gameplay, pre-order and more news

If you’ve ever wanted to see what life outside of the USA was like once the nukes had fallen, in particular in the UK, then we have some good news. We’re about to see how London has been affected – and it sounds every bit as violent and strange as we have come to expect from the world of Fallout.

Fallout London, a huge DLC mod that is coming to Fallout 4, will be released later this year and we are starting to get more information as to what we should expect when it hits our consoles.

But when exactly is Fallout London out, and how exciting does it look? Here is all the information you need!

When is the Fallout London release date?

TBC! While we have known that the London based DLC is coming for a while now, the actual release date still eludes us. As soon as we hear it, we’ll update this page – you will know when we do!

What is the Fallout London DLC?

Get ready to thank some super talented modders, as they are the ones who have brought this to us. And being a mod of an existing game, we will be able to play it for free!

Set in London, the mod has been described as a “DLC-sized” edition to Fallout 4 and while London will not be as big as we know it to be, it will still be a decent size. The developers have indicated it will be around the same scale as the vanilla Commonwealth map.

Here is what has been officially said about the DLC and what to expect. We have to say, it does sound exciting – if we were not sold already then we definitely were when we read ‘Knights of the Round Table’:

Fallout: London stands apart from its contemporaries and offers an entirely new experience: setting a Fallout game outside of the United States. True to its moniker, Fallout: London takes place IN London

From stuffy parliamentary aristocrats to a resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table, to an uncompromising cult of revolutionaries (and more!), Fallout: London embodies the history and aesthetics of London and puts an unmistakably nuclear spin on the beloved city.

So expect to meet lots of interesting characters as you make your way around what is left of the city, and remember to be wary about the type of people you are interacting with – the nuclear apocalypse is a world full of deceit and betrayal.

Setting it in London gives the devs a great playing field that will differ from the Fallout that we know. An example of this being the vaults, which in the main games were made in America, so other countries will not have had them – at least the type that we are familiar with.

Touching on the changes, the developers have said that “visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.”

You can find out more about the new adventure by visiting the official Fallout London site.

Is there a trailer for Fallout London?

Check out what London looks like in a post-apocalyptic world, with the gameplay trailer that was released a few weeks ago:

