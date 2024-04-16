One game that has a fiercely active modding community is Bethesda’s role-playing epic, Fallout 4. The game is almost a decade old, so there are a heap of modifications and alterations for players to wade through.

So, if Amazon Prime Video’s recently released Fallout TV show has you itching to jump back in for some post-apocalyptic mayhem, we have all the information you’ll need when starting out with mods in Fallout 4.

How to use mods in Fallout 4

Mods for Fallout 4 from the game’s developer, Bethesda, can be located and downloaded from its official website.

To install a mod, you simply select 'Add to library' and load the game once it has finished downloading.

However, third party websites such as Nexus Mods can also be used. Once you have clicked on your mod of choice, you must download it and save all the files to somewhere that is easy to access on your PC, such as a dedicated folder.

Then you will need to install a mod manager and log in with your corresponding credentials before navigating to your downloads, selecting them to make sure they are active. From there, you will be able to simply load Fallout 4 as usual.

On consoles such as Xbox Series X, there is a mod menu that allows you to download them straight to your game - however, there is less choice available.

Best Fallout 4 mods

There are tons of Fallout 4 mods to play around with, so knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Here is a list of some memorable ones:

Multiplayer

Roaming around a post-apocalyptic wasteland can be dangerous, and so having a buddy along for the radiation-fuelled ride would be comforting. Unfortunately, previous multiplayer mods for Fallout 4 have ceased to exist, and are no longer supported by their creators.

However, with the Building Bridges mod, players can interact with each other through a paper trail of notes reminiscent of games such as Elden Ring. It’s not quite the same as having a friend running alongside you, but it gives players a chance to share useful information with each other.

Changing your field of view

A limited field of view can be annoying for some players, and it can sometimes cause misalignment in specific scenarios in the game. This FOV mod will allow you to alter that, specifically during moments within Fallout 4 such as entering power armour or using a terminal.

Fallout Story

Paladin Danse is a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and can accompany you on your adventures across the wasteland. He’s a fierce warrior and worthy addition to your journey, but if anything is going to make him a better companion, then it is the attire of everyone’s favourite spaceman, Buzz Lightyear.

All the ghouls and supermutants will be trembling with fear.

Swiftageddon

Taylor Swift is everywhere right now as she continues to dominate the world of music, but she has somehow even managed to make an appearance in the fallout of a nuclear armageddon.

The mod from TheXzi alters the player’s Pip-Boy - the bulky wrist device that acts as a hub of information - to turn a bright shade of pink, which acts as a refreshing splash of colour in the otherwise barren world.

It doesn’t stop there, though, as Swift’s face also appears as a background on each menu screen, so you can think of your favourite pop star while choosing the best weapon to take down a band of raiders.

