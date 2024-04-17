The trouble is, if you've never played the game before, you won't know where to start. If you're starting a new save and looking for the best builds to begin the game with, too, you'll want to know which SPECIAL stats to spend your registration form points on.

We're here to help.

Read on to find out some Fallout 4 registration form beginner tips and a list of the best builds in Bethesda's RPG.

Fallout 4 registration form: Beginner tips

Fallout 4. Bethesda

Before you randomly place your limited number of points on any stat in the Fallout 4 registration form, you're best off knowing what each stat does and the best ones to focus on for the early game.

Here's what each SPECIAL stat does:

Given there is no level cap, you can unlock all SPECIAL ranks as you play through the game, so what you choose on your registration form will apply to the early portions of your time spent in Fallout 4.

We'd recommend you spend a good number of your points on Intelligence, regardless of the character build you're aiming for. Having high Intelligence from the start will help you level up quicker and is great for earlier unlocks of perks in its tree – all of them proving useful.

Strength and Endurance are good for a few points, too, as these increase your carrying capacity (vital throughout the game) and total amount of HP. Endurance also makes sprinting easier.

Agility, Perception, and Luck are all worth spending a couple of points on each, too (Agility in particular if you want to sneak around like a wasteland ninja). Charisma is less important in the early game.

It all depends on what character build you're going for during the early portions of the game. But we do strongly recommend everyone put seven or eight points into Intelligence in the Fallout 4 registration form.

Best builds in Fallout 4

Fallout 4. Bethesda Game Studios

The best builds in Fallout 4 will help you play the game as you want to play it. It's worth remembering that you can unlock all perks eventually, but that will come after quite a few hours of playtime have been put in.

Ultimately what's best will be entirely down to you but we've scoured the wasteland of the World Wide Web to find some cracking builds for you to try out.

These are our picks for the best builds in Fallout 4:

Best Fallout 4 cowboy build

If you've been watching the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime, you will probably want to be a cowboy/gunslinger – who can blame you?

Fortunately for you, we've found a rootin'-tootin' cowboy build on YouTube that's well worth copying if being a gunslinger in the wild wasteland is your cup of sarsaparilla. Check out Crozyn's YouTube video on the best Fallout 4 cowboy build below:

This is how your registration form should look for the cowboy build:

2 Strength

3 Perception

3 Endurance

3 Charisma

10 Intelligence

6 Agility

1 Luck

Best Fallout 4 tank build

The best tank build in Fallout 4 will have you soaking up all the damage and dealing out plenty of your own. Getting it right can be tricky but once you do it's potentially the most powerful build in the game.

BAD Company Sarge on YouTube has potentially the best Fallout 4 tank build – the Master of War (you'll also find plenty other quality builds in their playlist!). Check out their video below to see how to create your own:

This is how your registration form should be for the tank build:

Strength 4

Perception 4

Endurance 10

Charisma 2

Intelligence 6

Agility 2

Luck 1

Best Fallout 4 assassin/ninja build

If using guns isn't for you, you'll need to focus on Agility to maximise your stealth potential. Sneaking around, hacking things and causing mischief is a fun way to play if you have the stamina for it.

For all the details on the best assassin/ninja build in Fallout 4, we'd recommend you watch FudgeMuppet's YouTube video.

The starting registration form stats you should use for a ninja build is as follows:

2 Strength

3 Perception

1 Endurance

1 Charisma

10 Intelligence

10 Agility

1 Luck

