In the meantime, soon you will be able to hop over to the East Coast once more with the Fallout 4 next-gen mod that introduced new mechanics and fixes but at the cost of breaking mods such as the upcoming Fallout London.

If the TV series and its delightful cast didn’t quite wrap up season 1 for you, we have the Fallout ending explained so that you’re clued up ahead of a potential season 2.

But until we know the answers for certain, there’s plenty of speculation to be had which we’ll dive right into, but beware; there are major spoilers for both Fallout: New Vegas and the Fallout TV series below!

What is New Vegas? TV show's ending tease explained

New Vegas is what remains of Las Vegas after the Great War of 2077. Robert House (known as Mr House), owner of RobCo Industries and the Lucky 38 Casino managed to protect the city from many of the falling bombs with his defence systems but not before a planned system upgrade would have ensured the safety of the city.

Mr House managed to keep himself alive for decades in an induced coma, but the citizens of Las Vegas eventually succumbed to the huge amounts of radiation left over from the war.

After this, tribes moved in and picked apart the city but Mr House chose not to interfere. It was only when the NCR (New Californian Republic) scouts entered the Mojave desert and discovered that the Hoover Dam was still operable did he make his move. House sent robots to the leaders of the tribes and invited them into the Vegas Strip to open casinos and join him, or be wiped out.

However, House knew that this wouldn’t be enough to stop the NCR and searched long and hard for the Platinum Chip that contained the necessary patch to upgrade the city’s defences and ensure its independence.

With all this in mind, New Vegas is one of the preeminent powers of the wasteland but depending on which ending you choose in Fallout New Vegas, its fate is all but certain.

The end of the Fallout TV series shows Vault 33’s overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) making his way to the fabled city which has remained intact — to some extent – without much else being given away.

What happened in the Fallout: New Vegas endings?

Below are the main endings that players can unlock in Fallout New Vegas with one of them potentially being made into the official canonical ending.

NCR ending

If you choose to align yourself with the NCR, they will come out as victorious and control the Hoover Dam and go on to annex New Vegas as well as the surrounding settlements with Mr House out of the picture.

Mr House ending

Mr House continues as the leader of New Vegas with his reign and control over the Hoover Dam secured by the delivery of the Platinum Chip that affords him an army of robots to keep the peace and enforce his law.

Yesman ending

The Courier kills Mr House and takes his place. If the security systems were not upgraded, much blood is shed but eventually, order is restored with the Courier assuming control of New Vegas and the Hoover Dam. If upgraded, the transition is essentially seamless.

Caesar’s Legion ending

The NCR and Mr House are wiped out, with or without Caeser himself being alive. If Caesar lives, many are enslaved but the rest live in relative peace. If The Legate takes control of the Legion, many more die.

How will the Fallout TV show address the New Vegas endings?

Currently, it’s unclear how the Fallout TV series will tackle the New Vegas endings as they are all quite different from one another.

One option is to take one of the game's endings and make that the official canonical ending of New Vegas’s story. This would no doubt be extremely polarising for many fans but it may just be a bitter pill that Bethesda and fans alike have to swallow.

Another option is to explore what happened in the 15 years since the ending of New Vegas and the events of the TV series. Something cataclysmic may happen that leaves enough ambiguity to not say what happened one way or another as it was disruptive enough for any action taken during New Vegas to ultimately be futile.

What this theoretical event could be is hard to imagine though but fans are already quite unhappy with how the TV series has handled the Fallout lore.

Any trailer for season 2 is bound to keep its cards close, but if any rumours or leaks come to pass, we will update you as soon as we know more going forward.

Certainly, it'll be interesting to find out if Mr House is still alive, after his flashback cameo in the show's first season!

