Trust us when we say there’s a console command for just about everything.

Before we dive into the full list of cheat codes and console commands, it’s worth pointing out that these only work on the PC version of the game. You cannot use any of these cheats if you’re playing the Xbox or PlayStation version of the game.

With all of that in mind, read on for the list of Fallout 4 cheats and to find out how to use console commands.

Fallout 4 cheats: How to use console commands

To activate Fallout 4 cheats, you’ll need to type in console commands.

To use console commands, you need to press the grave key (`) – the key directly below Esc – if you’re playing on a standard British English keyboard. If you’re using an American English keyboard, meanwhile, you’ll press the tilde key (~).

Pressing the key directly below Esc on your keyboard should open up the 'developer console screen'. Once this is open, you’ll need to type in the console command of the cheat you wish to use and press the Enter key to activate the cheat.

The console commands aren’t case-sensitive. Don’t include any brackets (or what’s within), either - we’ve added those in for console command cheats such as to denote when to enter a Quest ID, item number or anything else that lets you choose from a list of specific things.

So, for a console command such as coc (cell ID) below, enter coc 00001E45 (as an example) to teleport to Diamond City Radio.

Fallout 4 cheat codes: Console commands

The list of the best Fallout 4 cheats and console commands is as follows:

advancepcskill (advskill) – Move up a point on whatever skill you like

– Move up a point on whatever skill you like bat (filename) – Completes a specified list of commands that are located in a .txt file

– Completes a specified list of commands that are located in a .txt file callfunction "actor.switchtopowerarmor" – Order NPCs out of your power armour

– Order NPCs out of your power armour caqs – Complete the main story quests

– Complete the main story quests cgf "game.addperkpoints" (number) – Add a number of perk points of your choosing

– Add a number of perk points of your choosing cgf "game.rewardplayerxp" (number) – Earn a number of experience points that you desire

– Earn a number of experience points that you desire cl – Turns on or edits the rim lighting used on character models cl on for on cl off for off cl rim float to edit the amount of character lighting (default is 0.02)

– Turns on or edits the rim lighting used on character models coc (Cell ID) – Teleport to a specific area. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Teleport to a specific area. Cell IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki coc qasmoke – Teleport to a room filled with boxes that contain every item in the game

– Teleport to a room filled with boxes that contain every item in the game completeallobjectives (Quest ID) – Instantly complete all current objectives in a quest. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki

– Instantly complete all current objectives in a quest. Quest IDs can be found on the Fallout Wiki completequest (Quest ID) – Complete a quest of your choosing

– Complete a quest of your choosing csb – Removes blood splatter, dust from explosions and other screen effects

– Removes blood splatter, dust from explosions and other screen effects fov (first person FOV) (third person FOV) – Change the field of view. Set to 0 for the default field of view

– Change the field of view. Set to 0 for the default field of view (NPC ID) or player.getav (character variable) – Brings up a list of character variables

– Brings up a list of character variables getav CA_affinity – Get your current companion’s affinity level

– Get your current companion’s affinity level getgs (string) – Show game settings values

– Show game settings values gr – Enable, disable or edit God-Ray

– Enable, disable or edit God-Ray frp – Forces the selected NPC onto a new path

– Forces the selected NPC onto a new path help (item name) (0-4) – Searches items, characters, commands and more (use to find item IDs, enemy and character IDs)

– Searches items, characters, commands and more (use to find item IDs, enemy and character IDs) hlp (espname) – Hotload Plugin. Used after and edit and save of the esp in CK or FO4Edit. This allows immediate testing of edits without the need to exit the game and reload. Prior to saving the ESP, you must first run FCF in game (as per the Fallout Wiki) fcf – Force close files. Closes all masters and plugins, releasing the file handle to the esp so that it can be saved to CK or FO4Edit. See HLP above

– Hotload Plugin. Used after and edit and save of the esp in CK or FO4Edit. This allows immediate testing of edits without the need to exit the game and reload. Prior to saving the ESP, you must first run FCF in game (as per the Fallout Wiki)

kah – Kill every hostile enemy in the nearby area

– Kill every hostile enemy in the nearby area kill (NPC ID) – Instantly kill an NPC or creature of your choosing, wherever they are on the map. You can also click on the NPC when the developer console screen is open and type in kill to instantly kill that particular enemy or character

– Instantly kill an NPC or creature of your choosing, wherever they are on the map. You can also click on the NPC when the developer console screen is open and type in to instantly kill that particular enemy or character killall – Instantly kill everyone in the nearby area. Any character considered too vital to die (including your companions) won’t be killed, but will need reviving with a stimpack

– Instantly kill everyone in the nearby area. Any character considered too vital to die (including your companions) won’t be killed, but will need reviving with a stimpack load (filename) – Load the save file of your choosing

– Load the save file of your choosing modav CA_affinity (number) – Modify your companion’s Affinity Level

– Modify your companion’s Affinity Level moveto player (NPC ID) – Teleports an NPC of your choosing to you

– Teleports an NPC of your choosing to you movetoqt (Quest ID) – Teleports you to the quest of your choice

– Teleports you to the quest of your choice player.additem (item ID) (amount) – Add an item to your inventory Find an item ID by opening the developer console screen and clicking on the item in-game player.addItem 001EC66A 1 – Adds one of each type of shipment into your inventory You can also add items into your companion’s inventory by using their character ID instead of player (find it by clicking on them while the console screen is open)

– Add an item to your inventory player.additem 0000000a (number) – Add as many bobbypins to your character as you like

– Add as many bobbypins to your character as you like player.additem 0000000f (number) – Add as many bottlecaps to your character as you like

– Add as many bottlecaps to your character as you like player.addperk (Perk ID) – Add a perk of your choosing. Find the Perk IDs on the Fallout Wiki

– Add a perk of your choosing. Find the Perk IDs on the Fallout Wiki (NPC ID) or player.addtofaction (faction id) (0 or 1) – Add yourself or a chosen character to a faction. Find faction IDs on the Fallout Wiki

– Add yourself or a chosen character to a faction. Find faction IDs on the Fallout Wiki player.forceav (character value) – Force a value such as carry weight or any other stat

– Force a value such as carry weight or any other stat player.modav (skill) (number) – Boost a skill by an amount of your choosing

– Boost a skill by an amount of your choosing player.moveto (NPC or item ID) – Move to the chosen item or NPC

– Move to the chosen item or NPC (NPC ID) or player.removefromfaction (faction id) – Remove yourself or the chosen NPC from a faction

– Remove yourself or the chosen NPC from a faction (NPC ID) or player.removefromallfactions – Removes you or the chosen NPC from all factions

– Removes you or the chosen NPC from all factions player.removeperk (Perk ID) – Remove a perk of your choosing

– Remove a perk of your choosing player.resethealth – Resets your health

– Resets your health player.setav speedmult (number) – Adds a multiplier to your movement speed

– Adds a multiplier to your movement speed player.setlevel (number) – Boost your character’s level to the number of your choosing

– Boost your character’s level to the number of your choosing player.setrace (Race ID) – Change your race, use player.setrace Human to reset

– Change your race, use to reset (NPC ID).playidle editor_id – Make an NPC perform a specified idle

– Make an NPC perform a specified idle qqq – Instantly quit the game

– Instantly quit the game recycleactor – Resets a character of your choosing (can even reset yourself)

– Resets a character of your choosing (can even reset yourself) removefromallfactions – Removes the target from all factions

– Removes the target from all factions resetAI – Reset a chosen NPC’s AI - use when an NPC character is being stupid

– Reset a chosen NPC’s AI - use when an NPC character is being stupid resetquest (Quest ID) – Reset a quest of your choosing to replay it

– Reset a quest of your choosing to replay it resurrect (NPC ID) – Works on all NPCs except those which are meant to be dead

save (filename) – Creates a save file with a name of your choosing

– Creates a save file with a name of your choosing screenshot – Take a screenshot

– Take a screenshot scof (filename) – Writes console output to a specific file

– Writes console output to a specific file set timescale to (number) – Speed up or slow down time, default speed is 16

– Speed up or slow down time, default speed is 16 setally (faction id) (faction id) (0 or 1) (0 or 1) – Make two factions friendly (0) or allies (1)

– Make two factions friendly (0) or allies (1) (NPC ID) or player.setav (character variable) – Set values for different variables including SPECIAL, skills, experience and more

– Set values for different variables including SPECIAL, skills, experience and more setav CA_affinity (number) – Set your companion's Affinity Level to a number of your choosing

– Set your companion's Affinity Level to a number of your choosing setcommandstate 1 – Can make NPCs or settlers do things outside a settlement

– Can make NPCs or settlers do things outside a settlement setenemy (faction id) (faction id) (0 or 1) (0 or 1) – Make two factions either neutral (0) or enemies (1) with each other

– Make two factions either neutral (0) or enemies (1) with each other setessential (NPC Form ID) (0 or 1) – Set or remove unkillable (1) or killable status (0) on an NPC of your choosing (find an NPC’s Form ID under help )

– Set or remove unkillable (1) or killable status (0) on an NPC of your choosing (find an NPC’s Form ID under ) setgs fjumpfallheightmult (number) – Set your fall damage (0.1 is default)

– Set your fall damage (0.1 is default) setgs fjumpheightmin (number) – Set how high you can jump, 90 is default

– Set how high you can jump, 90 is default setscale (number from 1 to 10) – Multiplies the physical scale of your selected target by the number specified. Works on yourself

– Multiplies the physical scale of your selected target by the number specified. Works on yourself setstage (Quest ID) (Quest Stage number) – Move your current quest stage forward - good for getting past bugged areas if you encounter any. The Quest stage number should be 10, 10, 30, etc.

– Move your current quest stage forward - good for getting past bugged areas if you encounter any. The Quest stage number should be 10, 10, 30, etc. sexchange (NPC ID) – Changes the sex of an NPC of your choosing Use player.sexchange to change your sex

– Changes the sex of an NPC of your choosing sgtm (multiplier) – Set a multiplier on the in-game time to speed things up or slow them down

– Set a multiplier on the in-game time to speed things up or slow them down showbartermenu – Lets you barter with NPCs

– Lets you barter with NPCs showspecialmenu – Edit your name and SPECIAL points

– Edit your name and SPECIAL points slm (NPC ID or player) 1 – Edit your appearance (or that of an NPC)

– Edit your appearance (or that of an NPC) sqo (Quest ID) – Show all quest objectives (don’t input the Quest ID to see a full list of all quest objectives in the game)

– Show all quest objectives (don’t input the Quest ID to see a full list of all quest objectives in the game) sqs (Quest ID) – Discover all the stages of a quest of your choosing

– Discover all the stages of a quest of your choosing sqt – Generate a list of quest targets (you can use this to find Quest IDs, too!)

– Generate a list of quest targets (you can use this to find Quest IDs, too!) sqv (Quest ID) – Show all variables for a quest

– Show all variables for a quest sucsm (number) – Change the speed of the free-flying camera: sucsm 10 for half speed sucsm 20 for default sucsm 40 for double speed

– Change the speed of the free-flying camera: tai (NPC ID) – Turns the chosen NPC’s AI off and causes them to freeze. Execute the tai console command without an NPC ID to make everyone freeze

– Turns the chosen NPC’s AI off and causes them to freeze. Execute the console command without an NPC ID to make everyone freeze tb – Turns on cell borders

– Turns on cell borders (NPC ID).tc – Take control of an NPC. Use player.tc to remove control from the player character

– Take control of an NPC. Use to remove control from the player character tcai – Turns NPC combat AI on or off. Use with an NPC ID to force a specific NPC out of combat

– Turns NPC combat AI on or off. Use with an NPC ID to force a specific NPC out of combat tcl – You can turn collision off, meaning you can walk through walls

– You can turn collision off, meaning you can walk through walls tdetect – Turns off NPC detection so you can steal all of their stuff without any worries

– Turns off NPC detection so you can steal all of their stuff without any worries tfc – Make the camera free to move wherever you like in 3rd person view tfc 1 – This does the same as tfc above but also freezes all animations. If it’s screenshots you’re after, this is the cheat for you

– Make the camera free to move wherever you like in 3rd person view tfow – Turns on fog of war in local area

– Turns on fog of war in local area tg – Turns on grass display

– Turns on grass display tgm – Turn on God Mode to become invincible and unlock unlimited ammo, carrying capacity and Action Points

– Turn on God Mode to become invincible and unlock unlimited ammo, carrying capacity and Action Points tgp – Completely freezes the game (perfect for when you want to take screenshots)

– Completely freezes the game (perfect for when you want to take screenshots) tim – Immortal Mode (lets you take damage but you can’t die)

– Immortal Mode (lets you take damage but you can’t die) tll – Turns on distant LOD display

– Turns on distant LOD display tm – Hide all menus and UI - perfect if you’re after great screenshots

– Hide all menus and UI - perfect if you’re after great screenshots tpc – Toggles pre-culling

– Toggles pre-culling ts – Toggles sky display on or off

– Toggles sky display on or off twf – Turns on wire frame mode

– Turns on wire frame mode tws – Toggles water display on or off (only lasts a few seconds)

– Toggles water display on or off (only lasts a few seconds) unequipall – Unequip all items from the selected NPC

You can find more details on how all of the Fallout 4 console commands and cheats work on the Fallout Wiki (along with even more specific codes).

