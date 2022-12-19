LEGO Batman 2 cheats: Full list of codes & how to use them
Even Batman needs a little help sometimes!
Of all the pop culture characters to get the LEGO treatment, few have worked quite so well as LEGO Batman - with the blocky bat-themed superhero appearing in his own feature film, three video games and countless toy sets.
It's no surprise then that LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes still has a dedicated following, being the first game to incorporate Superman and the Justice League into the series.
However, this being a LEGO game you can, of course, use cheats, which can give you extra health, stud multipliers or add comedy disguises to some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
Here's the full list of cheat codes and how to use them in LEGO Batman 2.
How to cheat in LEGO Batman 2
Despite Batman's respect for law and order, it's nice and easy to cheat in LEGO Batman 2! If you've played any of the earlier LEGO games then it's a similar process to before - just follow the steps below:
- Start LEGO Batman 2 and press the pause button when in-game
- Select 'Extras' and then 'Enter Code'
- Enter the code of your chosen cheat (see below)
- Submit the code, and if correct you will receive a message stating that your cheat is unlocked
- To activate red brick cheats, scroll down the list in the 'Extras' menu and click on your chosen cheat
Bear in mind, however, that everything unlocked with cheat codes can also be unlocked through normal gameplay - you'll just have to go through the hassle of finding them and paying for them first that way! Unlike other games, using cheats will not disable trophies or achievements so feel free to enter codes galore without any adverse effects.
If you'd like a visual guide, see this video below on how to enter LEGO Batman 2 cheats.
Full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheat codes
Cheat codes can unlock red bricks, characters and vehicles. We like the sound of Harley Quinn's motorbike ourselves - here's the full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheat codes:
Vehicle Cheat Codes
- C79LVH - Harley Quinn's Motorbike
Character Cheat Codes
- 9ZZZBP - Clown Goon
- W49CSJ - Lexbot
- ZQA8MK - Mime Goon
- V9SAGT - Policeman
- Q285LK - Riddler Goon
- 95KPYJ - Two-Face Goon
Keep on reading for more!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Red Brick Cheat Codes
- MNZER6 - Attract Studs
- ZHAXFH - Beep Beep
- TPJ37T - Character Studs
- BWQ2MS - Disguises
- 4LGJ7T - Extra Hearts
- 7TXH5K - Extra Toggle
- TPGPG2 - Fall Rescue
- MBXW7V - Gold Brick Finder
- LRJAG8 - Minikit Finder
- RYD3SJ - Peril Finder
- 5KKQ6G - Red Brick Finder
- ZXEX5D - Regenerate Hearts
- 74EZUT - Studs x 2
- JN2J6V - Super Build
- JXN7FJ - Vine Grapples
We doubt any more cheats will be added to this decade-old game, but if they are we will be sure to update this full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheats!
Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.