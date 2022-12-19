It's no surprise then that LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes still has a dedicated following, being the first game to incorporate Superman and the Justice League into the series.

Of all the pop culture characters to get the LEGO treatment , few have worked quite so well as LEGO Batman - with the blocky bat-themed superhero appearing in his own feature film, three video games and countless toy sets .

However, this being a LEGO game you can, of course, use cheats, which can give you extra health, stud multipliers or add comedy disguises to some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.

Here's the full list of cheat codes and how to use them in LEGO Batman 2.

How to cheat in LEGO Batman 2

Despite Batman's respect for law and order, it's nice and easy to cheat in LEGO Batman 2! If you've played any of the earlier LEGO games then it's a similar process to before - just follow the steps below:

Start LEGO Batman 2 and press the pause button when in-game Select 'Extras' and then 'Enter Code' Enter the code of your chosen cheat (see below) Submit the code, and if correct you will receive a message stating that your cheat is unlocked To activate red brick cheats, scroll down the list in the 'Extras' menu and click on your chosen cheat

Bear in mind, however, that everything unlocked with cheat codes can also be unlocked through normal gameplay - you'll just have to go through the hassle of finding them and paying for them first that way! Unlike other games, using cheats will not disable trophies or achievements so feel free to enter codes galore without any adverse effects.

If you'd like a visual guide, see this video below on how to enter LEGO Batman 2 cheats.

Full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheat codes

Cheat codes can unlock red bricks, characters and vehicles. We like the sound of Harley Quinn's motorbike ourselves - here's the full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheat codes:

Vehicle Cheat Codes

C79LVH - Harley Quinn's Motorbike

Character Cheat Codes

9ZZZBP - Clown Goon

- Clown Goon W49CSJ - Lexbot

- Lexbot ZQA8MK - Mime Goon

- Mime Goon V9SAGT - Policeman

- Policeman Q285LK - Riddler Goon

- Riddler Goon 95KPYJ - Two-Face Goon

Red Brick Cheat Codes

MNZER6 - Attract Studs

- Attract Studs ZHAXFH - Beep Beep

- Beep Beep TPJ37T - Character Studs

- Character Studs BWQ2MS - Disguises

- Disguises 4LGJ7T - Extra Hearts

- Extra Hearts 7TXH5K - Extra Toggle

- Extra Toggle TPGPG2 - Fall Rescue

- Fall Rescue MBXW7V - Gold Brick Finder

- Gold Brick Finder LRJAG8 - Minikit Finder

- Minikit Finder RYD3SJ - Peril Finder

- Peril Finder 5KKQ6G - Red Brick Finder

- Red Brick Finder ZXEX5D - Regenerate Hearts

- Regenerate Hearts 74EZUT - Studs x 2

- Studs x 2 JN2J6V - Super Build

- Super Build JXN7FJ - Vine Grapples

We doubt any more cheats will be added to this decade-old game, but if they are we will be sure to update this full list of LEGO Batman 2 cheats!

