The time is almost here though as the game, that will pack in stories from all nine of the Skywalker Star Wars movies, is here next week and early indications are that it could end up being one of the best games to come out of the LEGO franchise to date.

After a long old wait, the force is finally coming to our consoles again in the brand new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - and after the lengthy delay it would be fair to say that the release date can't come quickly enough,

But with any good game comes the option to break the rules (Han Solo will be proud), and this game is no different with cheat codes active to take advantage of - and more are likely on the way too.

So without further ado, here is how you can cheat in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with the codes that we know of so far - and how to redeem them!

How to use a cheat code in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Happily, inputting a cheat code is as easy as it comes. Just hit pause while you are playing the game and make your way over to the Extras menu. Once there, select the Input Code button and then type in the code - job done! Whichever item/character you just claimed will make a fine addition to your collection.

Full list of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheat codes

The following cheat codes are available in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at launch, and we can confirm that they work. Vader in his Christmas jumper is particularly brilliant.

SIDIOUS - Emperor Palpatine



Emperor Palpatine LIFEDAY - Christmas GONK Droid



- Christmas GONK Droid SHUTTLE - Galaxy's Edge Transport Ship



- Galaxy's Edge Transport Ship ARVALA7 - Razor Crest Mandalorian Ship



- Razor Crest Mandalorian Ship WROSHYR - Darth Vader Christmas Jumper

As mentioned, this will not be the end of the road for cheat codes, it would be a very small road if it were, and a lot more are expected to start emerging once the game is released. As soon as he hear what the extra codes are, and what you can do with them, we will get them added right here so you have them all in the same place.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Extra cheats to buy in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Also in the Extras menu, you'll find a list of changes you can make to the game if you are willing to part with some hard-earned studs. These paid-for cheats are pretty fun, but it might take you a while to save up the requisite coinage!

The only one of these that won't cost you money is the Mumble Mode, which is free to turn on/off whenever you please. The cheats you have to pay for are as follows:

Mumble mode - replaces all voices with mumbling sounds (free)

- replaces all voices with mumbling sounds (free) Studs x2 - Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 2 (costs one million studs)

- Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 2 (costs one million studs) Studs x4 - Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 4 (costs two million studs)

- Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 4 (costs two million studs) Studs x6 - Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 6 (costs eight millions studs)

- Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 6 (costs eight millions studs) Studs x8 - Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 8 (costs 48 million studs)

- Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 8 (costs 48 million studs) Studs x10 - Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 10 (costs 384 million studs)

- Multiplies the amount of LEGO studs collected times 10 (costs 384 million studs) Baguette lightsabers - replaces laser swords with French sticks (costs 250,000 studs)

- replaces laser swords with French sticks (costs 250,000 studs) Big head mode - inflates the noggins of playable characters (costs 500,000 studs)

- inflates the noggins of playable characters (costs 500,000 studs) Cantina music - plays the Mos Eisley Cantina music continuously (costs 250,000 studs)

- plays the Mos Eisley Cantina music continuously (costs 250,000 studs) Comedy weapons - replaces guns and other ranged weapons with comedy props (costs 250,000 studs)

- replaces guns and other ranged weapons with comedy props (costs 250,000 studs) Galaxy Rave - adds disco lights and music to every location (costs 500 million studs)

- adds disco lights and music to every location (costs 500 million studs) GNK civilians - swaps NPCs for GONK droids (costs one million studs)

- swaps NPCs for GONK droids (costs one million studs) Hologram mode - adds a holographic effect to characters and ships (costs 500,000 studs)

- adds a holographic effect to characters and ships (costs 500,000 studs) Pew pew - swaps blaster noise for a spoken 'pew!' (costs 500,000 studs)

- swaps blaster noise for a spoken 'pew!' (costs 500,000 studs) Porg companion - you'll be joined in battle by a helpful Porg (costs 500,000 studs)

- you'll be joined in battle by a helpful Porg (costs 500,000 studs) Rainbow effects - sparkly rainbows replace some weapon-firing graphics (costs 250,000 studs)

- sparkly rainbows replace some weapon-firing graphics (costs 250,000 studs) Retro mode - adds an old-school visual feel to the whole game (costs 250,000 studs)

- adds an old-school visual feel to the whole game (costs 250,000 studs) Super GNK droid - a golden GONK droid joins your party (costs one million studs)

- a golden GONK droid joins your party (costs one million studs) Television mode - adds a different old-school visual feel to the whole game (costs 250,000 studs)

- adds a different old-school visual feel to the whole game (costs 250,000 studs) Universal translator - all characters now understand all languages (costs 500,000 studs)

Note: most of these cheats also require you to part with a Datacard, which are collectable items in the game that are hidden in some top-secret locations dotted around the galaxy. Cheating isn't exactly easy in this one, and yes, that last one appears to be a Star Trek reference!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.