All nine of the Skywalker Star Wars movies are getting the LEGO treatment here, and you can even get dashes of other stories such as The Mandalorian , with the DLC character packs that you can get with the game – and yes, baby Yoda looks just as sweet as you would imagine in LEGO form.

This is the week we finally get to start playing LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga after it was hit by a lengthy delay and pushed back into 2022.

But while the game is massive, it may lead to you wondering whether you can have friends join you in the game, or whether you are able to jump into theirs.

Well, we will answer that very question! So here's all you need to know about how multiplayer works in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

How does multiplayer work in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

It's a bit of a good news/bad news situation here with multiplayer in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – with the bad outweighing the good, truth be told.

Multiplayer is included, but only in the form of local co-op. So you can play with a friend on a second controller if they are in the same room as you, but online co-op is not included and if you game alone at home, the game will very much be a (Han) solo experience.

To activate LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga co-op, just connect a second controller and press any button on that second controller — that should add your second player into the game to help you out.

Read more on LEGO Star Wars:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So that means there is no crossplay either (little point in that without online multiplayer) and this is certainly a game on the light side when it comes to multiplayer.

As disappointing as it is, it should not come as too much of a surprise as the LEGO series has rarely delved too deeply into it – maybe we'll get it properly in whatever the next game from the studio turns out to be.

If any further multiplayer modes or methods are added to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, we'll be sure to update this page! Until then, you'll just have to find someone to jump into your game from the same sofa as you.

Latest deals

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.