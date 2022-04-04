From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker with the prequels in between, we have all nine of the mainline Star Wars movies to enjoy with a LEGO twist - and this looks like it could end up being the best game in the entire brick-based series to date!

After a hefty delay shunted the game into 2022, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally coming out this week which means we have a lot of Star Wars on the way to enjoy!

But for those who are playing on Xbox or PlayStation, you will know that there are going to be a lot of achievements/trophies to collect as you play, so knowing what they are in advance will help you on your way.

Here's all you need to know about achievements and trophies in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

What achievements and trophies are in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

"You may fire when ready" - Collect 1000 Kyber Bricks

- Collect 1000 Kyber Bricks "See you around, kid" - Complete all of the events in the Galaxy

- Complete all of the events in the Galaxy "Now I am the Master" - Achieve True Jedi in every level

- Achieve True Jedi in every level "No more training, do you acquire" - Complete all Level Challenges

- Complete all Level Challenges "You needn't worry about your reward" - Collect all Minikits

- Collect all Minikits "Power! Unlimited power!" - Fully upgrade all of the character classes

- Fully upgrade all of the character classes "What have you done with those plans?" - Collect every datacard

- Collect every datacard "Hello there!" - Collect all characters

- Collect all characters "Only one business in the Galaxy…" - Earn 10,000,000,000 studs

- Earn 10,000,000,000 studs "Hey, what are you trying to push on us?" - Complete all the Jawa's Faulty Droid missions on Tatooine

- Complete all the Jawa's Faulty Droid missions on Tatooine "GONK!" - Complete all the GNK droid escort missions

- Complete all the GNK droid escort missions "I can fly anything" - Complete a flight level without dying

- Complete a flight level without dying The Arkanis Sector - Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine

Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine Greater Javin - Complete all events on Bespin, Crait, and Hoth

- Complete all events on Bespin, Crait, and Hoth New Territories - Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4, and Ajan Kloss

- Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4, and Ajan Kloss Rishi Maze - Complete all events on Kamino

- Complete all events on Kamino The Interior - Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana

- Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana The Slice - Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi

- Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi Trailing Sectors - Complete all events on D'Qar, Naboo, and Pasaana

- Complete all events on D'Qar, Naboo, and Pasaana Unknown Regions - Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir, and Exegol

- Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir, and Exegol Western Reaches - Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, Utapau

- Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, Utapau "You think you're some kind of Jedi?" - Achieve True Jedi in a single level

- Achieve True Jedi in a single level "Impressive, most impressive" - Complete all Level Challenges in a single level

- Complete all Level Challenges in a single level "A fine addition to my collection" - Collect all Minikits in a single level

- Collect all Minikits in a single level "Raw, untamed power" - Fully upgrade a character class

- Fully upgrade a character class "The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" - Complete all races in the Galaxy

- Complete all races in the Galaxy "Do or do not. There is no try" - Complete all Galaxy Challenges

- Complete all Galaxy Challenges "Jedi Business" - Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make five people fight simultaneously in the Cantina

- Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make five people fight simultaneously in the Cantina "I've never seen a real one!" - Ride all creatures throughout the Galaxy

- Ride all creatures throughout the Galaxy "You guys got yourself a ship!" - Earn 17,000 studs

- Earn 17,000 studs "Get the crews to their fighters" - Destroy 100 TIE fighters

- Destroy 100 TIE fighters "Aggressive Negotiations" - Defeat three enemies at the same time with an explosion

- Defeat three enemies at the same time with an explosion "And who gave you permission…?" - Shoot helmets off 50 enemies

- Shoot helmets off 50 enemies "A little short for a Stormtrooper…" - Create 25 disguises as a Hero character

- Create 25 disguises as a Hero character "I don't like you either!" - Achieve a combat multiplier score of 30

- Achieve a combat multiplier score of 30 A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…. - Collect all trophies/achievements

And that's your lot unless some DLC comes along in the future to add more to the list. Think you have what it takes to get them all? Well, the quest to do so will start with the release of the game this week - best of luck!

