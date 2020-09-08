Not content with just dominating the toy market, Lego has also been making quality video games for the last decade or so, turning every beloved film franchise known to man into a hilarious co-op adventure.

It all began with a little game called Lego Star Wars in 2005 – and fittingly enough the gaming franchise is going full circle, going back to the lucrative Star Wars well for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is no mere remake, however – The Skywalker Saga lovingly reimagines all NINE films with completely new levels, puzzles, and hub planets.

Lego and Star Wars are clearly one of the greatest crossovers in pop culture – now there’s just the small issue of the release date…

When is LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga released?

Bad news – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally scheduled for release on 20th October 2020, though at Gamescom it was announced that the game had been delayed to Spring 2021.

However, this does mean that as well as being available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X simultaneously.

What is the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

The Deluxe Edition includes a copy of the game, as well as the following goodies:

Box art featuring an unmasked Darth Vader beneath the slipcase

Exclusive Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure

Character Collection Bundle

The Character Collection Bundle includes six character packs, which adds characters from other areas of the Star Wars franchise such as Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Bad Batch.

Can I pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Yes! While there’s no fixed release date just yet, you can pre-order both editions:

PS4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Deluxe Edition

If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition from GAME it also comes with an exclusive Han Solo in Carbonite steelbook:

