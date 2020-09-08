When is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released?
Relive the Star Wars saga all over again - with a twist...
Not content with just dominating the toy market, Lego has also been making quality video games for the last decade or so, turning every beloved film franchise known to man into a hilarious co-op adventure.
It all began with a little game called Lego Star Wars in 2005 – and fittingly enough the gaming franchise is going full circle, going back to the lucrative Star Wars well for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is no mere remake, however – The Skywalker Saga lovingly reimagines all NINE films with completely new levels, puzzles, and hub planets.
Lego and Star Wars are clearly one of the greatest crossovers in pop culture – now there’s just the small issue of the release date…
When is LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga released?
Bad news – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally scheduled for release on 20th October 2020, though at Gamescom it was announced that the game had been delayed to Spring 2021.
However, this does mean that as well as being available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X simultaneously.
What is the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?
The Deluxe Edition includes a copy of the game, as well as the following goodies:
- Box art featuring an unmasked Darth Vader beneath the slipcase
- Exclusive Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure
- Character Collection Bundle
The Character Collection Bundle includes six character packs, which adds characters from other areas of the Star Wars franchise such as Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Bad Batch.
Can I pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?
Yes! While there’s no fixed release date just yet, you can pre-order both editions:
PS4
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Amazon for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from GAME for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Argos for £49.99
Xbox One
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Amazon for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from GAME for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Argos for £49.99
Nintendo Switch
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Amazon for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from GAME for £49.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga from Argos for £49.99
Deluxe Edition
If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition from GAME it also comes with an exclusive Han Solo in Carbonite steelbook:
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 for £59.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Deluxe Edition Xbox One for £59.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch for £59.99
- Pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS5 for £59.99
